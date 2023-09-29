Fantasy Football Week 4: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

4 of 8

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Don't wait until Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears breaks out to scoop him off the waiver wire. If you already missed out on De'Von Achane, avoid the same mistake with Spears, who has a good chance to break out sooner than later.

Last week, Titans star running back Derrick Henry popped up on the injury report with a toe issue and had a rest day. He's also averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry. Though he has a smaller sample size with only 15 rushing attempts, Spears is averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Already dealing with a toe injury and inefficient with his carries, Henry could see a reduction in his workload. The Titans likely planned to curtail his touch volume when they selected Spears in the third round of this year's draft. Now, they have a reason to do it for the sake of sparking the run game.

Spears has already played a higher percentage of snaps than Henry in two of the Titans' three games thus far. If he's on the field for more than 50 percent of the snaps this week, he could have his most productive outing. The Cincinnati Bengals are allowing the third-most rushing yards per game and the fifth-most yards per carry (5.1).