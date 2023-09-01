Fantasy Football 2023: RBs Who Should Be on Your Late-Flier Draft List

0 of 7

AP Photo/Sam Hodde

This offseason, running backs had to accept the short end of the stick because of a devalued market—but not here in the fantasy football world.

Most managers in your league will select a running back or two within the first few rounds of the draft. For the brave people who will explore the zero-running back strategy and sift through who's leftover in the middle rounds, these late-flier options may appeal to you as well.

Now that we have everyone's attention, let's get to the running backs who could be late-round steals for standard and point-per-reception leagues.

Our selections below have one common thread, and that's upside.

Remember, in the late rounds of the draft, you're looking for great value. In standard leagues, that's a ball-carrier who could take over goal-line carries. Managers in PPR leagues should look for running backs who will contribute in the passing game with a chance to spell the starter on early downs.

Based on FantasyPros' draft rankings, we've identified late-round fliers as any running back with an overall draft position of 136 or later, which is the last quarter of selections in a standard 12-team league with 15 rounds. They're listed by overall running back draft status.