Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL Picks

The New York Giants will stumble onto the Monday Night Football stage following a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday.

In all three of their games this season, the Giants fell behind by double-digit points before halftime. Now, they'll face the Seattle Seahawks, who have scored 37 points in back-to-back games after a 30-13 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Our crew has little faith in the Giants' ability to pull off a victory with running back Saquon Barkley day-to-day because of an ankle injury. On top of that, tight end Darren Waller hasn't played up to his offseason buzz with three catches and fewer than 37 receiving yards in two out of three games.

On the other hand, O'Donnell took the Giants, who have their backs against the wall with tougher opponents ahead.

"This line will keep yo-yo-ing, so I recommend checking back in daily if you want to tango with this matchup of bizarro playoff teams from a year ago," O'Donnell said.

"The Giants are in the middle of a brutal, nightmare-inducing slate of games. Playing at home in prime time, a situation in which QB Daniel Jones has historically been a nightmare himself with a 1-11 record as a starter, makes this worse. And the Giants have to visit Miami and then Buffalo after this game which, essentially, means they're already playing for their season yet again in the most winnable matchup they'll see in this four-game stretch against playoff teams from last year.

"If the Giants don't win, they're facing a 1-3 record that could snowball into 1-5 real quick. It's a must-win game—the second of the last three weeks. They came through the first time in historic fashion, so I'm going to back them to keep their season alive on the razor's edge yet again."

Predictions

Davenport: Seahawks

Gagnon: Giants

Hanford: Seahawks

Knox: Seahawks

Moton: Seahawks

O'Donnell: Giants

Sobleski: Seahawks

ATS Consensus: Seahawks +1

SU Consensus: Seahawks

Score Prediction: Seahawks 31, Giants 27

