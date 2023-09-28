Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL Picks

Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL PicksSeptember 28, 2023
Our NFL expert panel loved the way Week 3 started out and then a few weird games muted the sound of cha-ching to a stunned silence as the Baltimore Ravens lost in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts, the Arizona Cardinals dominated the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans played an entire game without a pulse on offense.
Yet we found green in the silver linings. Two of our experts still finished with a 56 percent hit rate against the spread, and four went 11-5 straight up.
Bleacher Report's NFL crew, which includes analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski and Maurice Moton along with editors Wes O'Donnell and Ian Hanford, went through the Week 4 slate, and they came to a strong consensus on a couple of road underdogs.
Bettors who want value can find it in a marquee matchup between AFC scoring heavyweights and on Monday night.
Before we dive into Week 4 picks, check out the expert standings through three weeks. At the top of the ATS and SU standings, we have three-way ties. In parentheses, you'll see last week's records.
ATS Standings
T-1. Davenport: 27-20-1 (7-9)
T-1. O'Donnell: 27-20-1 (9-7)
T-1. Sobleski: 27-20-1 (8-8)
4. Gagnon: 25-22-1 (9-7)
5. Moton: 23-24-1 (7-9)
T-6. Hanford 22-25-1 (8-8)
T-6. Knox: 22-25-1 (7-9)
Consensus picks: 24-23-1 (8-8)
SU Standings
T-1. Hanford 31-17
T-1 O'Donnell: 31-17
T-1. Sobleski: 31-17
T-4. Gagnon: 29-19
T-4. Knox: 29-19
T-4. Moton: 29-19
7. Davenport: 28-20
Consensus picks: 29-19 (10-6)
Lines are from DraftKings as of Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. ET. Check the latest lines at DraftKings. Information on public betting trends is courtesy of the Action Network. ATS records are provided by Team Rankings.
Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)
DraftKings Line: Detroit -1.5
The Green Bay Packers haven't been tested by a team that can score in flurries and move the ball with consistency, but that will change when they square off with the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
For context, Green Bay's first three opponents, the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, all rank 23rd or worse in scoring. The Lions rank 12th in points and eighth in total yards.
O'Donnell framed exactly why most of our panel backed Detroit on a slim point spread.
"I do not like picking this game at all, but it must be done. The Packers are a more solid team than I think most expected. They may get Aaron Jones, whose all-around talent has not been sufficiently replaced by AJ Dillon, and Christian Watson back from injuries. In the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, on a short week and coming off a morale-boosting win, the Packers should get more votes here.
"But it's not the case, and that has more to do with a Detroit team that doesn't care who, when or where it plays. If the Lions can go into Arrowhead and win, they can go to Lambeau and win, too, just as they did in Week 18 last season. I'm willing to roll with a dangerous hook in this one as the Packers haven't faced an opponent like the Lions yet this season."
Predictions
Davenport: Lions
Gagnon: Lions
Hanford: Lions
Knox: Lions
Moton: Lions
O'Donnell: Lions
Sobleski: Packers
ATS Consensus: Lions -1.5
SU Consensus: Lions
Score Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 21
Atlanta Falcons (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2)
DK Line: Jacksonville -3
These teams will play at Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom, but technically and figuratively, the Jacksonville Jaguars will serve as the home team.
By now, the Jaguars should be accustomed to international games. In the third consecutive season, the league has scheduled them for a matchup at Wembley Stadium or Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Atlanta Falcons played at Wembley Stadium in 2014, and they "hosted" the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021.
With the location logistics aside, the Jaguars have stumbled out of the gate with a sluggish start after a red-hot finish to the 2022 campaign that ended in the divisional round of the playoffs. They've lost back-to-back games, averaging 13 points in those outings.
Our crew expects Jacksonville to bounce back and look like the front-runner to win the AFC South. Knox likes how the Jaguars defense matches up against the Falcons' run-heavy offense.
"The Jaguars aren't playing good football right now, and they know it," Knox wrote. "As quarterback Trevor Lawrence said, per Mark Long of the Associated Press, it's time to 'look in the mirror.'
"A trip to the Jags' second home in London provides them with the perfect opportunity to get back on track. This is familiar territory for Jacksonville, less so for the Falcons, who last played abroad in 2021 and in 2014 before that.
"I'm more confident in Jacksonville's ability to stop underachieving in this matchup than in Atlanta's ability to finally get Kyle Pitts, Drake London and the passing game going. Jacksonville's defensive strength has been against the run this season (seventh in yards per carry allowed), which will create problems for Atlanta."
Predictions
Davenport: Jaguars
Gagnon: Jaguars
Hanford: Jaguars
Knox: Jaguars
Moton: Jaguars
O'Donnell: Jaguars
Sobleski: Jaguars
ATS Consensus: Jaguars -3
SU Consensus: Jaguars
Score Prediction: Jaguars 26, Falcons 20
Miami Dolphins (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (2-1)
DK Line: Buffalo -3
The Miami Dolphins should be on an all-time high headed into Week 3, following a historical offensive performance against the Denver Broncos. They became the first NFL team to score 70 points and accumulate 700-plus yards in a game.
In a matchup that features the league's two highest-scoring teams, the Dolphins will face their equal in offensive production.
With that said, Gagnon pumped the brakes on all the Dolphins buzz headed into this AFC East battle because of the Buffalo Bills defense, which ranks second in points and yards allowed.
"Over and over again, teams are building hype and then hitting a bump in the road. Buffalo in Week 1, Baltimore and Dallas in Week 3," Gagnon wrote. "The Bills have their bump out of the way, while the Dolphins are due to hit theirs.
"This spot makes sense after all of the hoopla generated with that 70-point showing against Denver. The Dolphins haven't faced a defense remotely as awesome as Buffalo's, and home-field advantage should be big for Josh Allen and Co. Sunday afternoon."
Predictions
Davenport: Dolphins
Gagnon: Bills
Hanford: Dolphins
Knox: Dolphins
Moton: Dolphins
O'Donnell: Dolphins
Sobleski: Dolphins
ATS Consensus: Dolphins +3
SU Consensus: Dolphins
Score Prediction: Dolphins 34, Bills 31
Minnesota Vikings (0-3) at Carolina Panthers (0-3)
DK Line: Minnesota -3.5
The Minnesota Vikings should be in desperation mode right now. Coming off a 2022 playoff appearance, they're 0-3 and lead the league in turnovers with nine.
Following a 28-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said he would "put other guys in the game that have ball security" if his players don't correct self-inflicted mistakes.
On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went through a full practice, which puts him on track to return after missing one game with an ankle injury. Last week, in his place, Andy Dalton threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite the encouraging news with Young's availability, Moton doesn't see the Panthers' quarterback situation as a major factor in his decision to pick the Vikings.
"Both teams head into this game 0-2-1 ATS," Moton wrote. "Therefore, we can lean specifically on how these squads match up on the field, which makes this an easy call for the Vikings.
"Young will likely play on Sunday, barring a setback, but he won't help the Panthers keep pace with the Vikings. Minnesota has racked up the third-most total yards through the first three weeks of the season while Carolina ranks 21st leaguewide. Young has thrown for two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 59.2 percent of his passes in two starts.
"Assuming O'Connell's message about ball security struck a chord in the locker room, the Vikings will get their first victory by at least a touchdown."
Predictions
Davenport: Vikings
Gagnon: Panthers
Hanford: Vikings
Knox: Vikings
Moton: Vikings
O'Donnell: Vikings
Sobleski: Panthers
ATS Consensus: Vikings -3.5
SU Consensus: Vikings
Score Prediction: Vikings 35, Panthers 28
Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Cleveland Browns (2-1)
DK Line: Cleveland -2.5
Under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, the Baltimore Ravens' revamped offense has looked disjointed with inefficiencies in the passing game and turnovers. They have turned the ball over twice in two of their three contests and rank 24th in passing yards.
As the Ravens work through offensive issues, they will go up against the No. 1 defense in points and yards allowed. The Cleveland Browns have surrendered just one offensive touchdown in three games.
Thus far, Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has pressed all the right buttons with his unit, and Sobleski believes Cleveland's defense will limit Lamar Jackson's dynamic playmaking ability.
"Baltimore's passing game has yet to realize its potential under Monken. In fact, the unit is currently ranked among the league's bottom 10.
"Meanwhile, Cleveland's defense has been historically good. The Browns have allowed the fewest yards, yards per play and first downs through three games since the 1999 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They haven't allowed any red-zone points, either. Jackson is special, but the Browns defense is simply on another level right now."
Predictions
Davenport: Ravens
Gagnon: Browns
Hanford: Browns
Knox: Browns
Moton: Browns
O'Donnell: Ravens
Sobleski: Browns
ATS Consensus: Browns -2.5
SU Consensus: Browns
Score Prediction: Browns 21, Ravens 16
Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) at Houston Texans (1-2)
DK Line: Pittsburgh -3
The Houston Texans had a somewhat surprising scoring output in a 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With that said, we must acknowledge that quarterback C.J. Stroud may be the real deal.
Behind a banged-up offensive line, Stroud has thrown for at least 280 yards and two touchdowns in back-to-back games against division opponents. He's yet to throw an interception and ranks 10th in passer rating.
Through three weeks, Stroud looks like the best passing quarterback in this year's rookie class, though Hanford expects the Pittsburgh Steelers defense to give the young signal-caller a hard time at home on Sunday.
"This is just who the Steelers are under Mike Tomlin," Hanford wrote. "Even if it's hard to imagine, they could be sitting atop the AFC North as the conference's ugliest contender after four weeks with a win over Houston.
"Things seemed to click a bit on the road in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kenny Pickett threw two touchdowns for the first time in his career, Pat Freiermuth got involved in the passing attack, and T.J. Watt once again took over the game defensively.
"C.J. Stroud has been excellent so far for the Texans, and brighter days are ahead for this franchise, but Watt and company will make things difficult for the young QB this week as Pittsburgh's offense continues to slowly piece things together. Take the Steelers by more than a field goal."
Predictions
Davenport: Steelers
Gagnon: Steelers
Hanford: Steelers
Knox: Steelers
Moton: Steelers
O'Donnell: Steelers
Sobleski: Texans
ATS Consensus: Steelers -3
SU Consensus: Steelers
Score Prediction: Steelers 21, Texans 17
Denver Broncos (0-3) at Chicago Bears (0-3)
DK Line: Denver -3
In one of two battles between winless teams, the Chicago Bears will host the Denver Broncos. Both clubs are coming off embarrassing road losses.
In Week 3, the Miami Dolphins beat the brakes off the Broncos 70-20 while racking up 726 total yards. Later that Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs blew the Bears off GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium 41-10.
On a positive note, one of these teams will move in the right direction with a win, barring a rare tie, and Davenport chose the Broncos with some humor baked into his thought process.
"In a just world, this game wouldn't be played, because the ACLU would sue the NFL for violating the Eighth Amendment of the United States Constitution, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment," Davenport quipped.
"The visiting Broncos just gave up 1,347 yards and 212 points (approximately) in an NFL game—an achievement usually reserved for 12-year-olds playing Madden on easy mode. The hometown Bears are led by a quarterback who gets a gold star sticker from head coach Matt 'about to be the defensive coordinator at Wake Forest' Eberflus if he throws for 100 yards in a game.
"The souvenir giveaways for this waking nightmare should be a blindfold and Prozac. But other than that, it should be a good game. I actually (God help me) liked the Bears +3.5, but without the hook, it's the Broncos. Besides, I really want Chicago to get the No. 1 pick—Marvin Harrison Jr. in Chicago is too depressing for even me to comprehend. And I'm a Browns fan."
In a game with two of the league's worst teams, we leaned toward the favorite. The Broncos have a Super Bowl-winning lead skipper in Sean Payton, who should win the coaching battle.
Predictions
Davenport: Broncos
Gagnon: Bears
Hanford: Broncos
Knox: Broncos
Moton: Broncos
O'Donnell: Bears
Sobleski: Bears
ATS Consensus: Broncos -3
SU Consensus: Broncos
Score Prediction: Broncos 24, Bears 20
Washington Commanders (2-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (3-0)
DK Line: Philadelphia -8.5
The Philadelphia Eagles gutted out a comfortable 25-11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early in the week while multiple players battled flu-like symptoms. Perhaps bettors should keep an eye on the injury report in case Eagles players need extra rest while on the recovery from an illness.
Regardless, the Eagles defense looks like it is back in 2022 form with new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. The Buccaneers scored only one touchdown in five red-zone trips, turned the ball over twice and quarterback Baker Mayfield took a couple of sacks.
The Washington Commanders could struggle in a similar fashion. Through three weeks, Sam Howell has taken the most sacks (19), and he threw four interceptions in a 37-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.
Most of our panel couldn't get over the Commanders' woeful Week 3 offensive performance and sided with the Eagles.
Gagnon went in the opposite direction and recalled Washington's win at Lincoln Financial Field that snapped Philadelphia's eight-game winning streak last season.
"As is the case with my Bills pick, I'm thinking this is the week some undefeated teams receive wake-up calls from division rivals. Washington was a mess in Week 3 but has the experience and defensive prowess to bounce back against a familiar opponent that actually still has some kinks to work out. Washington also beat Philly handily at this very site last year. That 8.5-point spread is simply too high."
Predictions
Davenport: Eagles
Gagnon: Commanders
Hanford: Eagles
Knox: Eagles
Moton: Eagles
O'Donnell: Eagles
Sobleski: Commanders
ATS Consensus: Eagles -8.5
SU Consensus: Eagles
Score Prediction: Eagles 30, Commanders 20
Cincinnati Bengals (1-2) at Tennessee Titans (1-2)
DK Line: Cincinnati -2.5
The Cincinnati Bengals narrowly avoided an 0-3 start with a 19-16 win in a must-have-it game with the Los Angeles Rams on Monday. More importantly, quarterback Joe Burrow didn't reaggravate his calf injury.
Despite Burrow's lingering calf issue, the public (72 percent) and our entire panel took the Bengals to beat the Tennessee Titans by at least a field goal.
Right now, Tennessee has little offensive rhythm with three touchdowns for the season. Knox doesn't believe the Titans have a chance against the Bengals with Derrick Henry averaging a career low in yards per rush attempt.
"The Bengals still don't look like legitimate contenders, but Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase showed flashes of playoff form in Monday night's win over the Rams. More importantly, Cincinnati got its pass rush rolling with a six-sack outing.
"The Titans offensive line is a major liability. In Tennessee's Week 3 loss to Cleveland, Ryan Tannehill had no chance to get comfortable, and I don't expect things to be much better against the Bengals. With Derrick Henry (3.2 yards per carry) finding holes about as frequently as I would at Augusta, it's hard to envision Tennessee keeping pace on the scoreboard, even if Burrow is still less than 100 percent."
Predictions
Davenport: Bengals
Gagnon: Bengals
Hanford: Bengals
Knox: Bengals
Moton: Bengals
O'Donnell: Bengals
Sobleski: Bengals
ATS Consensus: Bengals -2.5
SU Consensus: Bengals
Score Prediction: Bengals 20, Titans 14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New Orleans Saints (2-1)
DK Line: New Orleans -3
The New Orleans Saints will turn to Jameis Winston if Derek Carr, who sprained his AC joint, doesn't suit up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Last week, against the Green Bay Packers, Winston took over for Carr early in the third quarter and went 10-of-16 passing for 101 yards while the Saints squandered a 17-point lead.
Despite Carr's likely absence and New Orleans' collapse last week, Moton picked the Saints with the idea that Winston could expose a weakness in Tampa Bay's defense.
"We may see shades of 2019 Jameis Winston on Sunday. In that year, he led the league in passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) with the Buccaneers. Going against his old team, Winston could stretch the field against a blitz-happy Buccaneers defense that gives up 5.6 yards per play, which is tied for fourth-most leaguewide.
"Moreover, the Saints will welcome running back Alvin Kamara back from suspension. He'll provide a solid boost to a team that's yet to score more than 20 points in a game this season. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay is coming off a short week to face a defensive unit that ranks within the top nine in scoring and total yards.
"Though bettors will favor the Buccaneers because Winston is a downgrade from Carr, the former's aggressive passing mentality will burn Tampa Bay's defense over the top a few times to help his squad win by more than a field goal at home."
Predictions
Davenport: Buccaneers
Gagnon: Buccaneers
Hanford: Buccaneers
Knox: Buccaneers
Moton: Saints
O'Donnell: Buccaneers
Sobleski: Saints
ATS Consensus: Buccaneers +3
SU Consensus: Buccaneers
Score Prediction: Buccaneers 16, Saints 13
Los Angeles Rams (1-2) at Indianapolis Colts (2-1)
DK Line: Indianapolis -1.5
The Los Angeles Rams surprised a lot of us when they beat the Seattle Seahawks 30-13 in Week 1, but they've dropped consecutive outings, albeit against two playoff contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.
On a short week, the Rams won't catch much of a break with the 2-1 Indianapolis Colts, who rank 10th in scoring and just knocked off the Baltimore Ravens 22-19 on the road in overtime.
Furthermore, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson took first-team reps while in concussion protocol Wednesday, which means he could be back after a one-game absence.
The Rams will likely prepare for both Richardson and Gardner Minshew, who started in the former's place last week, which is another wrinkle to consider in this matchup.
Though a majority picked Indianapolis, Sobleski likes Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to pick apart the Colts defense.
"Despite the Rams offensive line resembling The Walking Dead when trying to protect Stafford, the veteran quarterback continues to rack up yards through the air," Sobleski said.
"Gus Bradley's defense is playing well and flying to the football. However, a quarterback with Stafford's experience can pick apart a less aggressive scheme. As long as the 35-year-old stays upright, the Rams have a definitive advantage at the game's most important position—whether backup Minshew is called to duty for another week or Richardson returns from injury."
Predictions
Davenport: Colts
Gagnon: Colts
Hanford: Colts
Knox: Colts
Moton: Rams
O'Donnell: Rams
Sobleski: Rams
ATS Consensus: Colts -1.5
SU Consensus: Colts
Score Prediction: Colts 26, Rams 24
Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-2)
DK Line: Los Angeles -5.5
After a Sunday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went into concussion protocol. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels hasn't decided on who will start if Garoppolo doesn't pass the necessary tests to suit up.
In the event that Garoppolo sits, the Raiders would trot out 37-year-old journeyman backup quarterback Brian Hoyer or rookie fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Moton doesn't like the Raiders' chances to cover a touchdown spread because of their lackluster pass rush.
"Most bettors will focus on the Raiders' quarterback situation, but they have the second-lowest pressure rate (14.2 percent) through three weeks. Las Vegas has allowed at least two passing touchdowns in all three of its games, which include matchups with the Denver Broncos' and Pittsburgh Steelers' struggling offenses.
"This Sunday, the Raiders will find it extremely difficult to slow down Justin Herbert, who's thrown for six touchdowns without an interception and leads the league in completion rate at 74.4 percent. Even though the Chargers lost wideout Mike Williams (torn ACL) for the season, they have rookie first-rounder Quentin Johnston and third-year wideout Joshua Palmer to fill that void.
"Even if Garoppolo plays, he's not going to help Las Vegas keep pace with Los Angeles' fifth-ranked scoring offense. Garoppolo currently leads the NFL in interceptions with six.
"Regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Silver and Black, the Chargers will win by more than a touchdown."
Predictions
Davenport: Chargers
Gagnon: Chargers
Hanford: Chargers
Knox: Chargers
Moton: Chargers
O'Donnell: Raiders
Sobleski: Raiders
ATS Consensus: Chargers -5.5
SU Consensus: Chargers
Score Prediction: Chargers 30, Raiders 21
Arizona Cardinals (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (3-0)
DK Line: San Francisco -14
The San Francisco 49ers have scored 30 points to beat their first three opponents, covering the spread as favorites in two of those games.
However, a majority of the public (56 percent) has sided with the Arizona Cardinals ATS as of Wednesday.
Despite the Cardinals' 1-2 record, they've outplayed expectations through three weeks with a couple of close losses and a 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.
Davenport can see Arizona nipping at the heels of a dominant 49ers squad in an NFC West showdown.
"Full disclosure—last week I laid a bunch of points with the Dallas Cowboys and took them with the Chicago Bears," Davenport said. "That worked out about as well as New Coke, Predator 2 and the Michael Dukakis in a tank commercial.
"What? I'm old. A Seinfeld reference could happen at any moment.
"But a weird thing is happening with the 2023 Cardinals. They aren't that bad. Joshua Dobbs is playing with confidence. Arizona is sixth in the NFL in rushing. And the Cardinals' two losses this season have come by a combined seven points.
"Don't get me wrong, Arizona won't win this game. And the Niners have blown out two teams already this season. But these Cardinals like to hang around—and they will in this one.
"Arizona is also 3-0 ATS this year, so there's that."
Predictions
Davenport: Cardinals
Gagnon: 49ers
Hanford: 49ers
Knox: 49ers
Moton: 49ers
O'Donnell: 49ers
Sobleski: Cardinals
ATS Consensus: 49ers -14
SU Consensus: 49ers
Score Prediction: 49ers 33, Cardinals 16
New England Patriots (1-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1)
DK Line: Dallas -7
The Dallas Cowboys will look to shake off an embarrassing 28-16 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals while the New England Patriots try to put together consecutive victories following a 15-10 win over the New York Jets.
Moton stands alone with the thought that the Patriots cover the spread, and he raises valid points about their defense.
"This isn't an overreaction to the Cowboys' loss to the Cardinals—rather a healthy respect for the Patriots defense," Moton said.
"The Miami Dolphins have garnered praise for their high-octane offense following a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, but they had their lowest scoring output against the Patriots in a 24-17 Week 2 win.
"The Cowboys can score in bunches as well. We saw them do it in a 30-10 win over the New York Jets, but the Patriots offense has a shot to keep it close with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (torn ACL) out for the season.
"By the way, Dallas gave up 222 rushing yards last week, which means Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott could rack up a ton of yards on the ground.
"New England hasn't scored more than 20 points in a game this season, which is probably why our panel heavily favors Dallas. With that said, Arizona just scored 28 points against the Cowboys.
"The Patriots' stingy defense coupled with at least 20 points should keep them within a seven-point spread."
Predictions
Davenport: Cowboys
Gagnon: Cowboys
Hanford: Cowboys
Knox: Cowboys
Moton: Patriots
O'Donnell: Cowboys
Sobleski: Cowboys
ATS Consensus: Cowboys -7
SU Consensus: Cowboys
Score Prediction: Cowboys 26, Patriots 17
Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) at New York Jets (1-2)
DK Line: Kansas City -9.5
The New York Jets will get more prime-time spotlight in a Sunday Night Football game with the Kansas City Chiefs, but without Aaron Rodgers on the field, this doesn't feel like a marquee matchup.
The Jets rank last in points and total yards. In Rodgers' place, Zach Wilson has thrown for two touchdowns and four interceptions while completing just 52.4 percent of his passes. Per ESPN's Rich Cimini on the Flight Deck podcast (3:20 mark), Gang Green's defense has an issue with head coach Robert Saleh's support for Wilson as the starter.
Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 last week. They have a top-nine scoring offense and defense.
Good luck to the Jets in a game that we all expect to get out of hand in the first half. Hanford provided a straightforward explanation as to why we're all on the Chiefs.
"Football is a team sport, but sometimes these things are pretty simple. The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes. The Jets have Zach Wilson, who has thrown four interceptions since taking over after Aaron Rodgers' injury. It hasn't been pretty in New York. Joe Namath isn't happy about it. With Mahomes and the Chiefs coming to town in prime time Sunday night, they're going to have to wait at least one more week before things start looking better.
"Kansas City started slow but demolished the Bears last week. Now that Travis Kelce is two games removed from injury, the offense looks more in sync. It would be one thing if the Jets were excelling outside of Wilson, but their defense has not been as dominant as last season, they've failed to run the ball successfully and the offensive line is a major weak spot. Kansas City wins this one by 10 or more."
Predictions
Davenport: Chiefs
Gagnon: Chiefs
Hanford: Chiefs
Knox: Chiefs
Moton: Chiefs
O'Donnell: Chiefs
Sobleski: Chiefs
ATS Consensus: Chiefs -9.5
SU Consensus: Chiefs
Score Prediction: Chiefs 24, Jets 10
Seattle Seahawks (2-1) at New York Giants (1-2)
DK Line: New York -1
The New York Giants will stumble onto the Monday Night Football stage following a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday.
In all three of their games this season, the Giants fell behind by double-digit points before halftime. Now, they'll face the Seattle Seahawks, who have scored 37 points in back-to-back games after a 30-13 season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Our crew has little faith in the Giants' ability to pull off a victory with running back Saquon Barkley day-to-day because of an ankle injury. On top of that, tight end Darren Waller hasn't played up to his offseason buzz with three catches and fewer than 37 receiving yards in two out of three games.
On the other hand, O'Donnell took the Giants, who have their backs against the wall with tougher opponents ahead.
"This line will keep yo-yo-ing, so I recommend checking back in daily if you want to tango with this matchup of bizarro playoff teams from a year ago," O'Donnell said.
"The Giants are in the middle of a brutal, nightmare-inducing slate of games. Playing at home in prime time, a situation in which QB Daniel Jones has historically been a nightmare himself with a 1-11 record as a starter, makes this worse. And the Giants have to visit Miami and then Buffalo after this game which, essentially, means they're already playing for their season yet again in the most winnable matchup they'll see in this four-game stretch against playoff teams from last year.
"If the Giants don't win, they're facing a 1-3 record that could snowball into 1-5 real quick. It's a must-win game—the second of the last three weeks. They came through the first time in historic fashion, so I'm going to back them to keep their season alive on the razor's edge yet again."
Predictions
Davenport: Seahawks
Gagnon: Giants
Hanford: Seahawks
Knox: Seahawks
Moton: Seahawks
O'Donnell: Giants
Sobleski: Seahawks
ATS Consensus: Seahawks +1
SU Consensus: Seahawks
Score Prediction: Seahawks 31, Giants 27
