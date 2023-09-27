Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper TargetsSeptember 27, 2023
On one hand, weekly waiver wire and sleeper advice columns are intended to find you immediate help for your fantasy football roster. Maybe you're dealing with a catastrophic injury, or your starters aren't performing the way you expected when you spent a high draft pick on them.
Therefore, in most cases, the players we recommend in these kinds of articles should be ready to contribute for the upcoming week. But sometimes, you must also exercise some patience.
One player on our list this week—Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane—couldn't be more illustrative of that idea. He was a popular pick-up recommendation before Week 3, but many fantasy managers actually chose to drop him. Then he and the Dolphins put up 50 points on the Denver Broncos, and Achane ran away with 51.3 points (in PPR, or points-per-reception, leagues).
While the players who follow have been selected because they're rostered in fewer than 50 percent of leagues ahead of Week 4 and are expected to perform well this week, due to matchups, injuries or otherwise, take some time to look ahead and think about whether they could help you in future weeks as well. After all, better on your bench than your opponent's.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
Rostered: 42 percent
Week 3 stats: 18 att, 203 rush yds, 2 rush TDs, 4 rec, 30 rec yds, 2 rec TDs, 51.3 pts
Week 4 projections: 9.8 att, 45.3 rush yds, 0.3 rush TD, 10.1 pts
Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane may never again have a day as good as he did in his team's Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos 70-20.
Even if he only had half the points he did in Week 3, however, he'd still be a must-start running back in the future.
The rookie took some time to break out this season, missing Week 1 with a lingering shoulder injury and getting a carry and a reception against New England in Week 2. In Week 3, it was off to the races; Achane, technically behind Raheem Mostert on the depth chart, led the Dolphins in scoring, putting 24 on the board all by himself.
The Dolphins face the division rival Buffalo Bills in Week 4, whose run defense has been somewhat middle-of-the-pack, giving up an average of 110.7 yards on the ground per game. Achane is a must-add ahead of that game.
Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, WR, Houston Texans
Rostered: 33 percent
Week 3 stats: 5 rec, 145 yds, 1 rec TD, 25.5 pts
Week 4 projections: 3.5 rec, 49.6 rec yds, 0.2 rec TD, 9.9 pts
Pre-season fantasy rankings are all well and good, but sometimes, especially on a young team, it takes a few weeks to see which players are going to emerge as the playmakers on any given squad.
Three weeks into the 2023-24 season, it seems safe to say Tank Dell is one of those players for the Houston Texans.
After a humble start in Week 1 with three receptions on four targets for 34 yards, Dell has become the Texans' targets leader over the last two weeks, scoring more than 20 points (PPR) each outing. He's also found the end zone in each of the last two games. The rookie is clearly one of quarterback C.J. Stroud's favorite targets and is a must-add (and must start) ahead of Week 4.
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers
Rostered: 42 percent
Week 3 stats: 5 rec, 73 rec yds, 1 rec TD, 18.3 pts
Week 4 projections: 3.5 rec, 44.7 rec yds, 0.3 rec TD, 9.7 pts
Unsurprisingly, the Packers offense is still finding its groove in its first season with Jordan Love starting, and so far, it's proving to be run heavy. However, through the first three games of the season, second-year wideout Romeo Doubs is establishing a fruitful connection with Love. In Week 3, Love went to Doubs 12 times, and the wideout brought in five of those for 73 yards and a touchdown.
Now, the Packers have been missing top wideout Christian Watson due to a hamstring injury through the first three games of this season, so it's no surprise Love has been looking to Doubs. And the team is optimistic Watson will return for Thursday night's game against the Detroit Lions, so there's a chance that could negatively affect Doubs' production.
At the same time, with the trust that Love and Doubs have established and with the Lions secondary concentrating its attention on Watson if he does indeed return, Doubs could prove to be a worthy flex option in Week 4.
