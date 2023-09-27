Waiver Wire Week 4: Fantasy Projections for Top Pickups and Sleeper Targets

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On one hand, weekly waiver wire and sleeper advice columns are intended to find you immediate help for your fantasy football roster. Maybe you're dealing with a catastrophic injury, or your starters aren't performing the way you expected when you spent a high draft pick on them.

Therefore, in most cases, the players we recommend in these kinds of articles should be ready to contribute for the upcoming week. But sometimes, you must also exercise some patience.

One player on our list this week—Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane—couldn't be more illustrative of that idea. He was a popular pick-up recommendation before Week 3, but many fantasy managers actually chose to drop him. Then he and the Dolphins put up 50 points on the Denver Broncos, and Achane ran away with 51.3 points (in PPR, or points-per-reception, leagues).