Photo: 5-Star PF Cooper Flagg, UConn's Donovan Clingan Honor Mothers With Jerseys

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Five-star power forward Cooper Flagg, who is 247Sports' No. 1 prospect in the class of 2024, recently made a recruiting visit to UConn. While Flagg was there, he and UConn center Donovan Clingan did a photo shoot with both wearing their respective mothers' University of Maine basketball jerseys.

Kelly Bowman Flagg, Cooper's mother, posted about it on social media:

The two were teammates for Maine in the mid-90s, a very prosperous time for the program. Maine made the NCAA tournament for the first time in 1995, starting a string of six straight March Madness appearances.

Stacey Porrini Clingan passed away from breast cancer at the age of 42 in 2018. A tribute written on the Maine website read in part:

"Directly after graduation, Porinni Clingan became an elementary school teacher and to no one's surprise, she was one of the best. Just as she was with her teammates on the court and in the classroom, Porinni Clingan was a leader. She was described as the big teddy bear that had a gift of making each person feel so special, yet being able to hold them accountable for what needed to be done."