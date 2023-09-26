Lionel Messi's Status TBD for Inter Miami's U.S. Open Cup Final amid Injury

AP Photo/Juan Karita

Lionel Messi, who is dealing with an "old scar tissue" problem, will be a game-time decision for Inter Miami's U.S. Open Cup final match against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday.

"We will decide tomorrow based on how he's feeling," head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Tuesday, per ESPN's Ross Devonport.

Messi left his team's 4-0 win over Toronto FC on Sept. 20 in the 37th minute due to the ailment. He then sat Inter Miami's 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC on Sunday.

Messi's impact on Inter Miami can't be understated. The team has amassed eight wins and four draws in the 12 matches he's played. Inter Miami was dead last in the MLS table when he arrived in July but has since moved up a spot and resides only five points behind the ninth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Inter Miami has already won the Leagues Cup with Messi aboard, and now it turns to a potential U.S. Open Cup victory. Doing that without Messi will be a very tall task, especially against a Houston Dynamo team that went undefeated in seven games before losing to Sporting KC on Saturday.