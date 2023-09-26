5-Star CBB Prospect Aiden Sherrell Commits to Alabama Over Ohio State, Texas, More

247Sports

Five-star center Aiden Sherrell announced his commitment to Alabama on Tuesday, choosing the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma and Michigan State.

"I chose Alabama because I fit their playstyle perfectly and I believe that they will help get me to the next level and develop me into the player I want to be," Sherrell told Joe Tipton of On3. "It is a family environment and they have a great coaching staff."

Sherrell, who attends Pacific Prep in California, is the No. 22 overall prospect and fourth-ranked center in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

"I would describe my game as versatile and limitless because I can score at all 3 levels and defend at all 3 levels. I'm 6'11 but can do everything a guard can and not shying away from what bigs can do also," Sherrell said.

Sherrell is the first commit of Alabama's 2024 recruiting class and one of the best players in program history. He visited campus Sept. 23 and clearly came away impressed with coach Nate Oats and the rising Alabama program.

Oats has led Alabama to the NCAA Tournament each of the last three seasons, including Sweet 16 appearances in two of the past three years. Before Oats' arrival, Alabama only made the NCAA Tournament twice in the previous decade.