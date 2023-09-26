Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Mac Jones Hitting Sauce Gardner in Groin 'Not the Best Look'

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of striking him in the groin during Sunday's game, and Jets signal-caller Aaron Rodgers weighed in on the matter on Tuesday.

"Slapping guys in the nuts is not the best look," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Gardner angrily reacted after a play in the third quarter of Sunday's game and shoved Jones to the ground. He pointed to his groin area when a referee stepped between him and the quarterback.

"He had got tackled," Gardner told reporters after the game. "He reached his hand up to try to, like, get me to help him up. And I just moved his hand out of the way. Then, when he gets up [and] he just comes up to me like, 'Good job.' But while he said that ... he hit me in my private parts. You know what I'm saying?"