Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Mac Jones Hitting Sauce Gardner in Groin 'Not the Best Look'September 26, 2023
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner accused New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of striking him in the groin during Sunday's game, and Jets signal-caller Aaron Rodgers weighed in on the matter on Tuesday.
"Slapping guys in the nuts is not the best look," Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow
Gardner angrily reacted after a play in the third quarter of Sunday's game and shoved Jones to the ground. He pointed to his groin area when a referee stepped between him and the quarterback.
"He had got tackled," Gardner told reporters after the game. "He reached his hand up to try to, like, get me to help him up. And I just moved his hand out of the way. Then, when he gets up [and] he just comes up to me like, 'Good job.' But while he said that ... he hit me in my private parts. You know what I'm saying?"
Jones denied any wrongdoing in the play. The Patriots went on to earn a 15-10 win to defeat the Jets for the 15th straight time.