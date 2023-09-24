Jets' Sauce Gardner Says Patriots' Mac Jones Intentionally Hit Him in Groin

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner told reporters after Sunday's 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots that quarterback Mac Jones intentionally hit him in the groin during the game.

"He's trying to prevent me from having kids in the future," Gardner said, per SNY's Connor Hughes, adding that he had to "ice up" because of the hit.

The alleged hit occurred in the third quarter when the Patriots ran a quarterback sneak that was unsuccessful. While the referees blew the play dead when Jones' forward progress was stopped, he continued to rush ahead and collided with Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley, who tackled him to the ground.

A bit of shoving ensued between both sides and when Jones stood back up, he and Gardner appeared to walk past one another before Gardner angrily shoved him to the ground. Gardner pointed to his groin area while a referee separated him from Jones. No flags were thrown on the play.

Jones was asked after the game if he felt he did anything wrong during the incident and he said "no" and referred to it as "a physical play" without addressing the brief fracas that ensued afterward.

After an accusation like that from Gardner, there's a chance that the NFL could further investigate the incident to see if further disciplinary action is necessary.

That play was just one of the many frustrating instances that occurred during the game for the Jets, who fell to 1-2 with the loss. New York was held to just 171 yards of total offense, while the team's once highly-touted defense gave up 358 yards to a New England team that earned its first win of the year after starting the season with back-to-back losses.