Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors: Heat 'Keeping an Eye' on Bucks Star amid Contract Buzz

The Miami Heat have been heavily linked to Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard this offseason, but the franchise appears to have its eyes on another generational talent that could soon become available.

Miami is among the teams "keeping an eye on" Giannis Antetokounmpo's situation with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

Antetokounmpo has two years remaining on his contract and a $51.9 million player option for the 2025-26 season that he could decline to become a free agent.

While it was long believed that Antetokounmpo would join rarified air and spend his entire NBA career with one franchise, he has cast doubt on his future in Milwaukee on multiple occasions this offseason.

During an appearance on the 48 Minutes podcast earlier this month, the two-time MVP spoke about his future with the Bucks, saying that he wants to do whatever it takes to win and that if there's "a better situation for me to win the Larry O'Brien, I have to take that better situation."

Antetokounmpo also told Tania Ganguli of the New York Times last month that he's going to see how the team plays under new head coach Adrian Griffin before making any decisions about his next contract.

Griffin was hired to replace Mike Budenholzer, who was fired after the Bucks were upset by the Heat in the first round of the 2023 postseason.

"You've got to see the dynamics," Antetokounmpo said. "How the coach is going to be, how we're going to be together. At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know and the organization knows that I want to win a championship. As long as we're on the same page with that and you show me and we go together to win a championship, I'm all for it."

As of now, Antetokounmpo remains a Buck, and he likely isn't going to make any decisions on his future any time soon. However, it's hard to ignore the potential for Miami to add the veteran to its roster at some point down the road.