X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Lakers Rumors: Exec Praises LA's Offseason for Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent Contracts

    Adam WellsSeptember 26, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts prior to game four of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    It's not just fans and analysts who are optimistic about the Los Angeles Lakers because of what they were able to do during the offseason.

    One scout for a Western Conference team praised the contracts for Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent that were signed over the summer.

    "[Austin] Reaves on that contract alone is a good offseason," the scout told ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "[Gabe] Vincent is a solid player ... but when you get a guy that good on that contract, that's huge."

    The Lakers made it clear before free agency began they would match any offer sheet Reaves might have received from another team as a restricted free agent. This allowed them to bring him back on a four-year, $53.8 million deal.

    Vincent, who spent the past four seasons with the Miami Heat, took a three-year, $33 million deal from the Lakers.

    Reaves was a standout player during Los Angeles' run to the Western Conference Finals. He averaged 16.9 points on 44.3 percent three-point shooting and 4.6 assists per game in 16 playoff starts.

    The 25-year-old carried that success into the FIBA World Cup with Team USA. He finished second on the team in scoring average (13.8 points per game) and shot 56.6 percent from the field in eight games.

    Lakers Rumors: Exec Praises LA's Offseason for Austin Reaves, Gabe Vincent Contracts
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Vincent had his most productive season in 2022-23 with 9.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 68 appearances for the Heat. He was terrific during their surprise run to the NBA Finals, averaging 12.7 points on 37.8 percent shooting from behind the arc in 22 playoff starts.

    The Lakers look much deeper going into this season with Reaves, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish in the fold. The health of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will determine the ultimate ceiling for the 2023-24 squad, but they have a high floor because of all the talent behind their two superstars.