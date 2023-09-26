NBA Exec: Rockets Rookie Amen Thompson 'Might Be the Best Athlete' in NBA Today

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson has yet to step onto an NBA court, but he has already made a strong impression among executives across the league.

"You put [Amen Thompson] on an NBA floor today and he might be the best athlete," an Eastern Conference scout said, per ESPN's Tim Bonmtemps. "Great passing and playing in transition. He rebounds, he defends."

Thompson, who was selected by the Rockets with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 draft, took an unconventional route to the NBA, playing for Overtime Elite alongside his twin brother Ausar Thompson, who was selected fifth overall by the Detroit Pistons.

The 20-year-old averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds during the 2022-23 season and averaged 27.5 minutes per game. He was even better in the Overtime Elite playoffs, averaging 17.2 points, 9.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds en route to a championship.

Thompson has long been lauded for his athletic ability, and he should be a solid fit in a young Rockets lineup alongside the likes of Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Aleperen Sengun and Cam Whitmore.