WWE Rumors on Jey Uso; Waller Warns The Rock; Eddie Kingston Lands New AEW Contract

Long-Term Plans Reportedly in Place for Jey Uso

Jey Uso has been a main focus of Raw over the past few weeks since getting traded from SmackDown, and that will reportedly remain the norm in the weeks and months to come.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), sources said WWE has "long-term plans" for Uso that have already begun and he will continue to be "heavily featured" for at least the next two months.

Uso broke away from The Bloodline over the summer and challenged his cousin, Roman Reigns, for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Reigns retained thanks to interference from Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, which led to Jey quitting WWE.

A couple of weeks later, Cody Rhodes made a huge announcement at Payback, noting that he had negotiated to get Jey moved to Raw.

Since Jey officially became part of the Raw roster, Rhodes and Sami Zayn have been hard at work trying to get Kevin Owens to trust him, while The Judgment Day attempted to recruit Jey into the group.

Jey declined to join The Judgment Day on this week's Raw, leading to a big showdown between The Judgment Day, and the quartet of Uso, Rhodes, Zayn and Owens.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest retained the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against KO and Sami in the main event of Raw after the match devolved into chaos with Rhodes, Uso, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh getting involved.

WWE seems to be setting the stage for a WarGames match between The Judgment Day and the babyface team led by Uso, and if that is the case, it could be WWE's way of building toward Jey's next big move.

Waller Calls Out The Rock on X

After having a social media exchange with The Rock back in July, Grayson Waller attempted to get the attention of The Great One again this week.

In the wake of The West Australian reporting that there is speculation regarding The Rock appearing at Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, in February, Waller took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and he suggested he will put a hurting on The Rock if he shows up:

After four years away, The Rock made his WWE return two weeks ago on SmackDown, backing up Pat McAfee in a promo segment with Austin Theory. The Rock verbally sparred with Theory before putting him down with a People's Elbow.

Earlier in the day, The Rock appeared on The Pat McAfee Show in Boulder, Colorado, which wasn't far from the location of SmackDown in Denver.

Among the topics of conversation on The Pat McAfee Show was WrestleMania 39. For the first time, The Rock confirmed that he almost had a match with Reigns, noting that it was agreed to until he and WWE management were unable to figure out where the story would go afterward.

The Rock suggested he is open to making the match happen next year at WrestleMania 40, and if he does agree to do it, an appearance at Elimination Chamber isn't outside the realm of possibility.

Elimination Chamber is less than two months before WrestleMania and WWE is making its return to Australia feel like a huge deal already. An appearance by one of the all-time greats in The Rock would only serve to put it over the top.

WWE is building Waller into one of its best heels. and there is no question he will have a huge role at Elimination Chamber given that he is an Aussie.

Even if it is more of an interaction than a match, Waller would gain plenty simply from sharing the ring with The Most Electrifying Man in Entertainment.

Eddie Kingston Says He Signed New AEW Contract

Fresh off his Ring of Honor World Championship win over Claudio Castagnoli at Grand Slam, Eddie Kingston confirmed that he signed a new deal with AEW.

During a Q&A session on AdFreeShows.com (h/t Upton), Kingston revealed the news that he signed a four-year contract extension with the company:

"If you notice, you haven't heard anything about me with a contract because I did my s--t on the low. My thing was coming up, I got four more years. I'm straight. No one needs to know how much, no one needs to know how long. I got my f--king shit. I got my s--t and I'm going to be there for a minute because there is nowhere else I want to be."

Kingston, 41, was something of a journeyman on the independent scene for years before finally getting his big break with AEW in 2020.

After impressing in his debut match against Cody Rhodes, Kingston signed with the company, and he quickly became one of the most beloved performers in all of AEW.

Kingston has regularly connected with the AEW audience through his heartfelt promos, leading to a massive reaction when he finally captured the ROH world title.

Notably, Kingston has worked several memorable matches both alongside and against Jon Moxley, which speaks to how highly AEW president Tony Khan thinks of him.

Given his popularity, it is not outside the realm of possibility that Kingston could one day become AEW world champion, especially since he has already competed for the title before.

With Kingston locked up for four more years, he figures to have many more opportunities moving forward.