MJF Retains ROH Tag Titles vs. Righteous at AEW WrestleDream After Adam Cole's Injury

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

MJF defeated The Righteous in a handicap match at AEW WrestleDream on Sunday to retain the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships.

Sunday was originally supposed to be the second title defense by both MJF and Adam Cole, but Cole suffered a broken ankle during a run-in to support MJF at Grand Slam, rendering him unable to compete.

MJF and Cole were initially rivals, but after being forced to tag together in a tournament that featured randomly drawn teams, they became friends and went on to become one of AEW's top duos.

While MJF and Cole headlined All In against each other in an AEW World Championship match, they also opened the show by winning the ROH World Tag Team Championships, making for a unique dynamic.

Many observers expected MJF and Cole to turn on each other in their world title match, and while they both employed heel tactics at times, they refused to cross the line.

Roderick Strong implored Cole to cheat, and he declined, which led directly to MJF winning and retaining the title.

There was a ton of tension after the match and it nearly made for an explosive situation, but MJF and Cole ultimately hugged it out and decided to move forward as friends and tag team partners.

At All Out, Better Than You Bay Bay beat Dark Order members John Silver and Alex Reynolds to retain the titles, even though MJF was injured during the match and had to will himself back into it.

Despite being banged up, MJF then defended the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe last month at Grand Slam, and with Cole supporting him from outside the ring, he prevailed.

Upon the announcement that MJF and Cole would defend their tag team titles at WrestleDream, a four-way tag team match was held to determine who their opponents would be.

Vincent and Dutch of The Righteous outlasted The Hardys, Best Friends and The Kingdom to become No. 1 contenders and set up perhaps the biggest match of their respective careers.

Even though Cole could not wrestle and MJF was at far less than 100 percent, the AEW world champion got past The Righteous to preserve the ROH world tag team title reign for himself and Cole.