Shinsuke Nakamura Must Win, Becky Lynch Is Women's MVP Once Again, More WWE Raw Takes

Dragon Lee may not have won the NXT North American Championship, but he looked like a future champion in his first main roster appearance.



The luchador pushed Dominik Mysterio to his best singles match to date and got the entire crowd at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California behind him without any other build on Raw.



Dom and Lee have proved their chemistry together in NXT already, but both worked extra hard to make this second match matter. Everyone in attendance was certain that Mysterio was going to lose without Rhea Ripley in his corner.



All of this set the stage for Lee to regroup in NXT and come back even stronger. There isn't much more that the 28-year-old Mexican needs to be for the gold brand, though, and he would be better served heading to Raw or SmackDown.

