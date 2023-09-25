Joe Namath Says Jets Should Trade Zach Wilson, Calls QB's Play 'Disgusting'

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has underperformed so much that a team legend is hoping the franchise gets rid of him.

Hall of Famer Joe Namath said during a radio appearance on Monday that he believes the Jets should trade Wilson at this point.

"I've seen enough of Zach Wilson," Namath said, adding that his performance was "disgusting" and there were no positives.

Namath's frustration echoes that of a Jets fan base that watched its team lose to the New England Patriots for the 15th straight time on Sunday. Wilson was ineffective for much of the game, finishing with just 157 yards on 18-of-36 passing in the 15-10 loss.

The Jets entered the year with massive expectations after the acquisition of four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, but he tore his Achilles four plays into the 2023 season. That left the team with no choice but to turn back to Wilson, who hasn't shown the ability to consistently perform at a high level since he was drafted with the No. 2 pick in 2021.

Not much has changed this year, as the 24-year-old is completing just 52.4 percent of his passes for 467 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He's averaging just 5.6 yards per completion.

Somehow, Wilson has not lost the confidence of the Jets organization. Head coach Robert Saleh called him the "unquestioned quarterback" while speaking to reporters on Monday. He said after Sunday's game that Wilson will remain the starting quarterback going forward because "he's who gives us the best chance to win."