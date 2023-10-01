B/R's 2023 Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Year for Every MLB Team

Ortiz hit .349/.429/.596 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 52 games at Florida Southwestern State JUCO in 2021 before signing with the Rangers for $20,000 as an undrafted free agent. The 21-year-old posted a middling .688 OPS at Single-A in his first full professional season, but he took a huge step forward this year and flashed 60-grade power while ranking fourth among all minor leaguers with 33 home runs.

The Rangers acquired Corniell prior to the 2021 season in the deal that sent Rafael Montero to the Seattle Mariners, a year after he signed for $630,000 out of the Dominican Republic. The 20-year-old still has plenty of room to grow into his 6'3", 165-pound frame, but he already has plus velocity on his mid-90s fastball and a good slider/cutter hybrid. He will need to find a reliable offspeed pitch to stick as a starter, but he has plenty of time to continue developing.