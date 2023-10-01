B/R's 2023 Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Year for Every MLB TeamOctober 1, 2023
B/R's 2023 Minor League Player, Pitcher of the Year for Every MLB Team
The end of the 2023 MLB season also means that another minor league campaign has wound to a close, and it's been an exciting year of prospects rising and falling within their own organization and on a national level.
We have already made final updates to our Top 100 prospect list and farm system rankings, so now it's time to name each team's 2023 Minor League Player of the Year and 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
While top prospect lists often focus on a player's long-term potential and physical tools, naming an MiLB Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year is all about on-field production, which leaves us with a mix of players who are considered elite-level prospects and others who reside well outside their team's top-10 prospect list.
Statistical production was the biggest deciding factor here, but age relative to level was also taken into consideration, and players above the age of 27 were no longer considered prospects.
Off we go!
Arizona Diamondbacks
Player: SS Jordan Lawlar
Stats (AA/AAA): 105 G, 490 PA, .278/.378/.496, 47 XBH (20 HR), 67 RBI, 95 R, 36 SB
Lawlar began the year with just 20 games played above the High-A level and ended it by making his MLB debut just a few months after his 21st birthday. With Nick Ahmed cut loose and 2023 All-Star Geraldo Perdomo capable of shifting over to play third base, all signs point to him being the everyday shortstop in 2024.
Pitcher: LHP Yu-Min Lin
Stats (A+/AA): 24 GS, 3.86 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 48 BB, 140 K, 121.1 IP
Signed out of Taiwan for $525,000 during the 2021 international signing window, Lin has emerged as the top pitching prospect in the D-backs system after Brandon Pfaadt, Ryne Nelson and Drey Jameson all moved on to the majors. The 20-year-old tied for the organizational lead with 140 strikeouts.
Atlanta Braves
Player: 3B David McCabe
Stats (A/A+): 123 G, 524 PA, .276/.386/.450, 41 XBH (17 HR), 75 RBI, 63 R, 10 SB
McCabe was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft after hitting .386/.513/.784 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI during his junior season at UNC Charlotte. The 23-year-old posted a .666 OPS in 125 plate appearances in his pro debut, but took a significant step forward this season in a system that is thin on position-player talent.
Pitcher: RHP AJ Smith-Shawver
Stats (A+/AA/AAA): 15 GS, 2.76 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 33 BB, 79 K, 62.0 IP
One of the biggest breakout prospects of the 2023 season, Smith-Shawver went from posting a 5.11 ERA in 68.2 innings at Single-A in 2022 to rocketing through the minor leagues to make his MLB debut as a 20-year-old this year. He was the fourth-youngest player to appear in an MLB game in 2023.
Baltimore Orioles
Player: SS Jackson Holliday
Stats (A/A+/AA/AAA): 125 G, 581 PA, .323/.442/.499, 51 XBH (12 HR), 75 RBI, 113 R, 24 SB
There are a ton of Orioles prospects who had great seasons offensively, including Coby Mayo, Samuel Basallo, Heston Kjerstad and Dylan Beavers, but the choice here was an easy one. Holliday will likely open the 2024 season as the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball following his stellar first full season in pro ball.
Pitcher: RHP Chayce McDermott
Stats (AA/AAA): 26 G, 22 GS, 3.10 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 68 BB, 152 K, 119.0 IP
McDermott is now the top pitching prospect in a Baltimore system that has become extremely position-player heavy as far as impact players are concerned. The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the Astros in 2021, and the O's acquired him in the deal that sent Trey Mancini to Houston at the 2022 trade deadline.
Boston Red Sox
Player: OF Roman Anthony
Stats (A/A+/AA): 106 G, 491 PA, .272/.403/.466, 45 XBH (14 HR), 64 RBI, 78 R, 16 SB
Few players did more to boost their prospect stock during the 2023 season than Anthony, who was already highly thought of after going No. 79 overall in the 2022 draft and signing an above-slot $2.5 million bonus. The 19-year-old hit .294/.412/.569 with 29 extra-base hits in 54 games at the High-A level following a midseason promotion.
Pitcher: RHP Wikelman Gonzalez
Stats (A+/AA): 25 GS, 3.96 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 70 BB, 168 K, 111.1 IP
An undersized 6'0", 167-pound right-hander, Gonzalez has a 60-grade fastball and 60-grade curveball, and his swing-and-miss stuff was on full display this season with 168 strikeouts in 111.1 innings. His size, mechanics and spotty command could ultimately land him in the bullpen, but at just 21 years old there is still time for him to take another step forward.
Chicago Cubs
Player: OF Owen Caissie
Stats (AA): 120 G, 528 PA, .289/.399/.519, 55 XBH (22 HR), 84 RBI, 77 R, 7 SB
Pete Crow-Armstrong is widely regarded as the best prospect in the Cubs system, and he had a strong season in his own right, but it's Cassie who had the best 2023 campaign of any Cubs hitter. The 21-year-old was acquired as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres, and he has a chance to be a star.
Pitcher: RHP Cade Horton
Stats (A/A+/AA): 21 GS, 2.65 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 27 BB, 117 K, 88.1 IP
A four-start stretch in the 2022 college baseball postseason where he posted a 2.80 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 25.2 innings sent Horton soaring up draft boards, but a 6.75 ERA prior to that run raised some questions about his long-term outlook. Those questions have been answered in decisive fashion, and he now stands as one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball.
Chicago White Sox
Player: 1B Tim Elko
Stats (A/A+/AA): 131 G, 554 PA, .295/.347/.527, 57 XBH (28 HR), 106 RBI, 80 R
Elko hit .300/.407/.642 with 24 home runs and 75 RBI in 65 games during his fifth year of college ball in 2022 to help Ole Miss win a national championship, and the White Sox took him in the 10th round as one of the draft's top senior signs. His age, limited defensive profile and strikeout rate (29.8%) give him an uphill battle to be an MLB contributor, but his 2023 season is worthy of recognition.
Pitcher: RHP Cristian Mena
Stats (AA/AAA): 27 GS, 4.85 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 BB, 156 K, 133.2 IP
Mena still has work to do refining his overall command, but his 156 strikeouts in 133.2 innings as a 20-year-old pitching in the upper levels of the minors is eye-opening. His velocity has ticked up since he signed for $250,000 out of the Dominican Republic back in 2019, and he has shown a good feel for his breaking stuff with clean mechanics. He just needs to throw more strikes.
Cincinnati Reds
Player: OF Blake Dunn
Stats (A+/AA): 124 G, 559 PA, .312/.425/.522, 45 XBH (23 HR), 79 RBI, 107 R, 54 SB
A 15th-round pick out of Western Michigan in 2021, Dunn hit just 11 home runs in 135 collegiate games, and prior to that he was a four-sport standout in high school. The 25-year-old showed some newfound pop this year while continuing to impact the game in a variety of ways thanks to his plus athleticism.
Pitcher: RHP Julian Aguiar
Stats (A+/AA): 25 GS, 2.95 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 37 BB, 138 K, 125.0 IP
Another potential Day 3 steal from the 2021 draft class, Aguiar was a 12th-round selection out of Cypress JUCO in California. With a projectable 6'3" frame and a four-pitch repertoire, he has begun to turn his upside into production, and a full season in the upper levels of the minors next year could put him on the doorstep of the big leagues.
Cleveland Guardians
Player: IF Juan Brito
Stats (A+/AA/AAA): 127 G, 555 PA, .271/.377/.434, 46 XBH (14 HR), 75 RBI, 76 R, 7 SB
The decision to trade former top prospect Nolan Jones to the Colorado Rockies during the offseason looks like a mistake by the Cleveland front office, but Brito has a chance to even the scales as the player who went the other way in that deal. With a 60-grade hit tool and some sneaky pop, his stock is trending up.
Pitcher: LHP Will Dion
Stats (A+/AA): 26 G, 19 GS, 2.39 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 35 BB, 129 K, 116.2 IP
Dion posted a 3.07 ERA and a 121-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 99.2 innings during his junior season at McNeese State in 2021 and the Guardians selected him in the ninth round of that year's draft. The 23-year-old fits the mold of polished strike-thrower Cleveland has often targeted, and they know how to get the most out of prospects with his profile.
Colorado Rockies
Player: IF Ryan Ritter
Stats (A/A+/AA): 119 G, 525 PA, .281/.383/.519, 53 XBH (24 HR), 85 RBI, 90 R, 20 SB
One of the best defensive shortstops in the 2022 draft, Ritter was a fourth-round pick out of the University of Kentucky where he played for two seasons after spending his first year of college ball at JUCO powerhouse Logan CC in Illinois. His 152 strikeouts in 119 games still raise some questions about his offensive future, but it's hard to argue with a .902 OPS and a 20/20 season from a standout defender.
Pitcher: LHP Michael Prosecky
Stats (A): 21 GS, 2.72 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 41 BB, 125 K, 109.0 IP
After playing sparingly his first two collegiate seasons, Prosecky served as Louisville's closer in 2022, tallying 11 saves with a 3.38 ERA and 10.6 K/9 in 26 appearances. The Rockies moved the 6'4" southpaw into a starting role and he put together a strong all-around season at Single-A, but at 22 years old he will need to start moving up the ladder quickly in the coming years.
Detroit Tigers
Player: 3B Colt Keith
Stats (AA/AAA): 126 G, 577 PA, .306/.380/.552, 68 XBH (27 HR), 101 RBI, 88 R,
Keith hit .344/.463/.541 with three home runs and 10 RBI in 19 games in the Arizona Fall League last year and that proved to be the springboard to a breakout season. The 22-year-old checked in No. 15 in B/R's final Top 100 prospect list update, and he has a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order centerpiece in Detroit.
Pitcher: RHP Keider Montero
Stats (A+/AA/AAA): 27 G, 26 GS, 4.66 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 49 BB, 160 K, 127.1 IP
Montero advanced above the High-A level for the first time in 2023, despite signing for $40,000 out of Venezuela all the way back in 2016. The 23-year-old could prove to be worth the wait if his 2023 numbers are any indication. Spotty command and an undersized 6'1", 145-pound frame could land him in the bullpen, but he has high-leverage stuff.
Houston Astros
Player: IF/OF Joey Loperfido
Stats (A+/AA/AAA): 124 G, 540 PA, .278/.370/.510, 55 XBH (25 HR), 78 RBI, 79 R, 27 SB
Loperfido hit 18 home runs in 170 games over four seasons at Duke, but he has shown much more pop since going in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. The 24-year-old also showed some valuable defensive versatility this year, spending time at first base, second base and all three outfield spots, and a super-utility role could be his ticket to the big leagues.
Pitcher: LHP Trey Dombroski
Stats (A): 26 G, 15 GS, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 36 BB, 148 K, 119.0 IP
Dombroski put himself on the MLB draft radar when he posted a 0.85 ERA and a 45-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31.2 innings in the Cape Cod League in 2021, and he continued to show plus command and swing-and-miss stuff during his junior season at Monmouth. The 22-year-old fits the prototypical high-floor, crafty left-hander mold.
Kansas City Royals
Player: IF/OF Tyler Tolbert
Stats (AA): 126 G, 574 PA, .276/.336/.419, 44 XBH (10 HR), 50 RBI, 95 R, 50 SB
Tolbert raised his OPS more than 100 points while making the often difficult jump from High-A to Double-A. The 25-year-old is on the older end of the prospect scale, but his defensive versatility and elite speed—he has 165 steals in 175 attempts over the past three seasons—give him appeal as a potential bench piece.
Pitcher: RHP Mason Barnett
Stats (A+/AA): 23 GS, 3.30 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 50 BB, 137 K, 114.2 IP
Despite pitching just 111.1 innings with a 4.69 ERA during his three seasons at Auburn, Barnett showed enough potential in his stuff to be a third-round pick in the 2022 draft. With the potential for four plus pitches, he could stick as a starter if he can take another step forward with his command, though he can also reach back for 98 mph at times on his fastball and could see his stuff play up in a relief role.
Los Angeles Angels
Player: OF Nelson Rada
Stats (A): 115 G, 540 PA, .275/.396/.346, 21 XBH (2 HR), 48 RBI, 94 R, 55 SB
The above numbers don't jump off the page until you realize that Rada just turned 18 years old on Aug. 24, which means he spent the bulk of the 2023 campaign as a 17-year-old playing full-season ball and more than holding his own. His 13.5 percent walk rate as one of the youngest players in the California League speaks volumes.
Pitcher: RHP Jorge Marcheco
Stats (A/A+): 22 GS, 3.55 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 26 BB, 124 K, 121.2 IP
Signed out of Cuba for just $35,000 during the 2021 international signing period, Marcheco is shaping up to be an absolute steal. The 21-year-old has allowed just 149 hits in 192.2 professional innings while also logging a terrific 234-to-41 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The development of his secondary stuff will ultimately determine his ceiling.
Los Angeles Dodgers
Player: IF Michael Busch
Stats (AAA): 98 G, 469 PA, .323/.431/.618, 57 XBH (27 HR), 90 RBI, 85 R
Busch truly has nothing left to prove in the minors after absolutely decimating Triple-A pitching this season. The 25-year-old has not enjoyed the same success in his limited MLB action, hitting .167/.247/.292 with 27 strikeouts in 81 plate appearances, so he will have to win a spot on the roster next spring.
Pitcher: RHP Kyle Hurt
Stats (AA/AAA): 26 G, 16 GS, 3.91 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 BB, 152 K, 92.0 IP
Hurt ranked in the top 25 among all minor league pitchers with 152 strikeouts, and he had the most of any pitcher who did not tally at least 100 innings. The 25-year-old was acquired from the Miami Marlins along with Alex Vesia in exchange for Dylan Floro prior to the 2021 season in what has turned out to be a nice under-the-radar move.
Miami Marlins
Player: 1B Troy Johnston
Stats (AA/AAA): 134 G, 600 PA, .307/.399/.549, 67 XBH (26 HR), 116 RBI, 102 R, 24 SB
Johnston has spent the past two seasons playing in the upper levels of the Miami system, and after posting a .767 OPS with 40 extra-base hits in 114 games during the 2022 season, he was one of the most productive hitters in the minors this year. The 26-year-old might wind up being a Quad-A player, but he has earned a shot in the big leagues.
Pitcher: LHP Patrick Monteverde
Stats (AA/AAA): 23 GS, 4.18 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 52 BB, 121 K, 122.2 IP
Another Marlins prospect on the older end of the prospect scale, Monteverde went 10-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 114 innings at Double-A before getting knocked around in a pair of Triple-A starts to inflate his overall numbers. The 26-year-old earned a spot in the 2023 Futures Game for his strong performance.
Milwaukee Brewers
Player: 3B Tyler Black
Stats (AA/AAA): 123 G, 558 PA, .284/.417/.513, 55 XBH (18 HR), 73 RBI, 105 R, 55 SB
Precocious outfielder Jackson Chourio remains the top prospect in the Milwaukee system, and he had another terrific season, but it's Black who was the team's best all-around offensive performer. The 23-year-old could finally be the answer to what has been a revolving door at third base for a long time.
Pitcher: RHP Carlos F. Rodriguez
Stats (AA/AAA): 26 GS, 2.88 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 57 BB, 158 K, 128.1 IP
Rodriguez exploded onto the top prospect scene last season with a 3.01 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in 107.2 innings in the lower levels of the minors, and he continued to impress while making the jump to Double-A and Triple-A this season. The 21-year-old does not have much projection remaining in his 6'0", 206-pound frame, but his present stuff gives him at least a middle-of-the-rotation ceiling.
Minnesota Twins
Player: IF Yunior Severino
Stats (AA/AAA): 120 G, 528 PA, .272/.352/.546, 55 XBH (35 HR), 84 RBI, 80 R
Severino took a major step forward offensively last season when he launched 19 home runs in 83 games, and that continued this year when he ripped 35 home runs to tie with Houston Astros infielder Shay Whitcomb for the MiLB lead. The 23-year-old does not have a clear long-term home defensively, but he has impact potential offensively.
Pitcher: RHP Cory Lewis
Stats (A/A+): 22 GS, 2.49 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 33 BB, 118 K, 101.1 IP
Lewis was a ninth-round pick in the 2022 draft, but he is quickly developing into one of the top pitching prospects in the Minnesota system. The 6'5" right-hander has an intriguing four-pitch repertoire that includes a low 90s fastball, plus curveball, changeup and a knuckleball that has become a regular part of his game after he only threw it occasionally in college. He has a high floor as a back-end starter.
New York Mets
Player: SS/OF Jett Williams
Stats (A/A+/AA): 121 G, 534 PA, .263/.425/.451, 43 XBH (13 HR), 55 RBI, 81 R, 45 SB
With 104 walks and a .425 on-base percentage, Williams put his elite speed to good use in his first full professional season after going No. 14 overall in the 2022 draft. The 19-year-old closed out the season with six games at Double-A Binghamton and appears to be on the fast track, though his future defensive home is still up in the air.
Pitcher: RHP Christian Scott
Stats (A/A+/AA): 19 GS, 2.57 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 12 BB, 107 K, 87.2 IP
Scott pitched mostly in relief on a stacked University of Florida staff before going in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, and the Mets have immediately started developing him as a starting pitcher. His 107-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio is a great sign, though he will still need to further develop his changeup as a third reliable offering.
New York Yankees
Player: C/1B Ben Rice
Stats (A/A+/AA): 73 G, 332 PA, .324/.434/.615, 39 XBH (20 HR), 68 RBI, 62 R, 11 SB
Rice played only 30 games of college baseball at Dartmouth, but the Yankees took a chance on his potential in the 12th round of the 2021 draft, and it is paying dividends. The 24-year-old launched 20 home runs in just 73 games while playing across three different levels, though the question remains whether he can stick behind the plate.
Pitcher: RHP Drew Thorpe
Stats (A+/AA): 23 GS, 2.52 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 38 BB, 182 K, 139.1 IP
Thorpe leads all minor league pitchers with 182 strikeouts, and he reached Double-A in his pro debut after going in the second round of the 2022 draft but shutting it down for the year after he signed. The 22-year-old has an average-at-best fastball that plays up thanks to an elite 65-grade changeup that is his bread and butter, and he is one of the safest bets in the minors to be a future MLB starter.
Oakland Athletics
Player: IF Brennan Milone
Stats (A/A+): 114 G, 488 PA, .285/.398/.488, 46 XBH (17 HR), 72 RBI, 73 R
Milone hit .337/.405/.545 with 12 home runs and 55 RBI for Oregon in 2022 before going in the sixth round of the draft, and he looks like a potential steal if the early returns are any indication. He played primarily second base in college and the Athletics are continuing to give him time there, but first base might be his future home.
Pitcher: RHP Joey Estes
Stats (AA/AAA): 27 G, 23 GS, 3.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 43 BB, 131 K, 137.0 IP
Estes was acquired from the Atlanta Braves as part of the four-player return package in the Matt Olson blockbuster, and he was one of the youngest players to appear in an MLB game this season at 21 years old. The 6'2" right-hander is more floor than ceiling with a polished repertoire that lacks a truly elite pitch, but he could be a back-of-the-rotation staple.
Philadelphia Phillies
Player: OF Oliver Dunn
Stats (AA): 119 G, 505 PA, .271/.396/.506, 52 XBH (21 HR), 78 RBI, 65 R, 16 SB
The Phillies claimed Dunn off waivers from the New York Yankees during the offseason, and after hitting just 13 home runs in 159 professional games, he enjoyed a breakout season of sorts at the Double-A level. The 26-year-old benefited from a hitter-friendly environment at Double-A Reading, but stands as the team's most productive minor league hitter nonetheless.
Pitcher: RHP Orion Kerkering
Stats (A/A+/AA/AAA): 49 G, 14 SV, 1.51 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 13.2 K/9, 53.2 IP
One of the best relief pitching prospects in baseball, Kerkering has climbed four levels this season to reach the big leagues just a year after going in the fifth round of the 2022 draft. The 22-year-old has a mid-90s fastball and a terrific slider, giving him the prototypical late-inning profile, and he could be pitching his way onto the postseason roster with four strikeouts across two scoreless innings to begin his MLB career.
Pittsburgh Pirates
Player: SS Tsung-Che Cheng
Stats (A+/AA): 123 G, 535 PA, .278/.353/.456, 46 XBH (13 HR), 56 RBI, 80 R, 26 SB
Cheng went 5-for-15 with a triple and three RBI for Team Chinese Taipei in the World Baseball Classic before putting together a breakout season in the Pittsburgh system. The 22-year-old has some sneaky pop in his 5'7" frame as he tallied 23 doubles, 10 triples and 13 home runs this season, and he could develop into a well-rounded utility player.
Pitcher: RHP Thomas Harrington
Stats (A/A+): 26 GS, 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 41 BB, 146 K, 127.1 IP
Scouts saw plenty of Harrington while scouting Campbell shortstop Zach Neto leading up to the 2022 draft, and the team's ace went 12-2 with a 2.53 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 111-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 92.2 innings to play his way into the first-round conversation as well. The Pirates selected him No. 36 overall and he immediately became one of the organization's top young arms in his pro debut.
San Diego Padres
Player: IF Graham Pauley
Stats (A/A+/AA): 127 G, 551 PA, .308/.393/.539, 60 XBH (23 HR), 94 RBI, 98 R, 22 SB
Pauley hit .293/.402/.495 with nine home runs and more walks (32) than strikeouts (28) for Duke before going in the 13th round of the 2022 draft. The 23-year-old put himself on the prospect map this year with a 20/20 season across three minor league levels while seeing time at second base, third base and in left field. He profiles best as an offensive-minded utility player.
Pitcher: LHP Robby Snelling
Stats (A/A+/AA): 22 GS, 1.82 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 BB, 118 K, 103.2 IP
A two-sport star in high school who was a 4-star football recruit, Snelling has taken off since turning his full attention to baseball. The No. 39 overall pick in the 2022 draft has a strong 6'3", 210-pound frame with a fastball that touches 97 mph and a terrific slider. Still only 19 years old, he appears to be on the fast track after reaching Double-A in his pro debut.
San Francisco Giants
Player: 1B/OF Victor Bericoto
Stats (A+/AA): 122 G, 513 PA, .272/.329/.511, 52 XBH (27 HR), 86 RBI, 76 R
The Giants' stacked 2018-19 international free-agent class was headlined by Marco Luciano, Jairo Pomares and Luis Matos who all quickly emerged as top prospects. It has taken Bericoto longer to climb the ladder, and he didn't advance beyond rookie ball until 2022, but he broke through this season to lead the team's minor league ranks in home runs and RBI.
Pitcher: RHP Hayden Birdsong
Stats (A/A+/AA): 28 G, 25 GS, 3.31 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 BB, 149 K, 100.2 IP
Birdsong played alongside New York Yankees 2021 first-round pick Trey Sweeney at Eastern Illinois, and a year later he was a sixth-round selection by the Giants. His fastball velocity has ticked up since starting his pro career and he backs it with three potential plus offspeed pitches, giving him starter upside if he can continue to refine his overall command.
Seattle Mariners
Player: OF Alberto Rodriguez
Stats (A+/AA): 118 G, 524 PA, .300/.381/.504, 59 XBH (14 HR), 85 RBI, 78 R
Rodriguez was acquired in the 2020 deadline deal that sent Taijuan Walker from the Mariners to the Blue Jays, and his first few professional seasons were inconsistent at best for a player whose profile relies greatly on offensive production. The 22-year-old raised his OPS more than 150 points this year while also reaching the Double-A level for the first time.
Pitcher: LHP Reid VanScoter
Stats (A+): 25 GS, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 35 BB, 157 K, 143.1 IP
After five years of college ball that wrapped up with a 2022 season where he finished 9-4 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 88.2 innings at Coastal Carolina, VanScoter went in the fifth round of the 2022 draft and his below-slot bonus helped the Mariners afford above-slot deals for Walter Ford and Ashton Izzi. The 24-year-old is a high-floor lefty with back-of-the-rotation potential who used his advanced pitchability to shine at the High-A level.
St. Louis Cardinals
Player: OF Victor Scott II
Stats (A+/AA): 132 G, 618 PA, .303/.369/.425, 39 XBH (9 HR), 63 RBI, 95 R, 94 SB
Scott led minor league baseball with 94 stolen bases in 108 attempts, and he did it while showcasing terrific contact skills, putting the ball in play in roughly 77 percent of his plate appearances. The 22-year-old needs to play his game and not sell out for power at the plate, but he could be an impact leadoff hitter and standout defensive center fielder.
Pitcher: RHP Max Rajcic
Stats (A/A+): 23 GS, 2.48 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 BB, 123 K, 123.1 IP
The Cardinals took seven college pitchers with their first 10 selections in the 2022 draft, and Rajcic has been the best of the bunch in the early going as a sixth-round selection out of UCLA. The 22-year-old has a mid-90s fastball, can spin a plus curveball and has a solid changeup to give him a high floor as a three-pitch starter with a good overall feel for his stuff and advanced command.
Tampa Bay Rays
Player: SS/3B Junior Caminero
Stats (A+/AA): 117 G, 510 PA, .324/.384/.591, 55 XBH (31 HR), 94 RBI, 85 R
Caminero went from an intriguing teenage prospect on the rise to one of baseball's elite up-and-comers this season, checking in at No. 2 on B/R's final Top 100 prospect list of the year behind only Jackson Holliday. The 20-year-old made his MLB debut on Sept. 23 and looks like a future star.
Pitcher (AA/AAA): LHP Jacob Lopez
Stats: 26 G, 24 GS, 3.19 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 56 BB, 132 K, 107.1 IP
When will teams learn to stop trading pitching prospects to the Rays?
A 26th-round pick in the 2018 draft, Lopez was acquired from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for outfielder Joe McCarthy in an under-the-radar deal at the 2019 trade deadline. After a breakout 2021 season, he missed all of 2022 recovering from Tommy John surgery, but the 25-year-old picked up right where he left off this year and made his MLB debut on Aug. 14.
Texas Rangers
Player: 1B Abimelec Ortiz
Stats (A/A+): 109 G, 454 PA, .294/.371/.619, 57 XBH (33 HR), 101 RBI, 78 R
Ortiz hit .349/.429/.596 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 52 games at Florida Southwestern State JUCO in 2021 before signing with the Rangers for $20,000 as an undrafted free agent. The 21-year-old posted a middling .688 OPS at Single-A in his first full professional season, but he took a huge step forward this year and flashed 60-grade power while ranking fourth among all minor leaguers with 33 home runs.
Pitcher: RHP Jose Corniell
Stats (A/A+): 23 G, 17 GS, 2.92 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 31 BB, 119 K, 101.2 IP
The Rangers acquired Corniell prior to the 2021 season in the deal that sent Rafael Montero to the Seattle Mariners, a year after he signed for $630,000 out of the Dominican Republic. The 20-year-old still has plenty of room to grow into his 6'3", 165-pound frame, but he already has plus velocity on his mid-90s fastball and a good slider/cutter hybrid. He will need to find a reliable offspeed pitch to stick as a starter, but he has plenty of time to continue developing.
Toronto Blue Jays
Player: OF Alan Roden
Stats (A+/AA): 115 G, 532 PA, .317/.431/.459, 41 XBH (10 HR), 68 RBI, 92 R, 24 SB
Roden won Co-Big East Player of the Year honors at Creighton in 2022 when he hit .387/.492/.598 with 31 extra-base hits and just eight strikeouts in 242 plate appearances. The Blue Jays took him in the third round of last year's draft and he continued to show an advanced hit tool while also flashing a bit more pop in his first full pro season.
Pitcher: RHP Chad Dallas
Stats (A+/AA): 23 GS, 3.65 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 49 BB, 144 K, 123.1 IP
Dallas went 11-2 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 122 strikeouts in 103 innings as an anchor in the Tennessee rotation in 2021, and the Blue Jays sent him straight to High-A Vancouver in his pro debut last year. The 23-year-old led the organization in strikeouts and innings pitched this year while trimming his walk rate from 5.2 to 3.6 per nine innings.
Washington Nationals
Player: OF James Wood
Stats (A+/AA): 129 G, 549 PA, .262/.353/.520, 62 XBH (26 HR), 91 RBI, 80 R, 18 SB
The No. 6 prospect on B/R's final Top 100 list update, Wood has the potential to be the most impactful piece acquired in last year's blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. The imposing 6'6", 240-pound slugger has shown a far more polished overall offensive game than expected since going in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Pitcher: LHP Andrew Alvarez
Stats (A+/AA): 26 G, 22 GS, 2.99 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 43 BB, 116 K, 129.1 IP
A senior sign out of Cal Poly in 2021, Alvarez struggled to a 5.00 ERA and 1.48 WHIP over 84.2 innings in his first full professional season. The 6'3" southpaw slashed his opponents' batting average from .261 to .229 this season, and his numbers improved across the board while he also faced Double-A competition for the first time.