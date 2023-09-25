Jerome Tang, Kansas State Agree to Contract Extension Thru 2029-30 After Elite 8 Run

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas State is making sure its basketball coaching is solidified through the remainder of the decade.

The University announced that it had extended head basketball coach Jerome Tang through the 2029-30 season. ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello reported that the seven-year deal begins with Borzello making $3 million in 2023-24 and will increase by $100,000 each season following.

Tang was hired by the Wildcats in March 2022 after he had spent 19 seasons as an assistant coach at Baylor. He led Kansas State to a 26-10 record and an Elite Eight appearance at the 2023 NCAA Division-I Men's Basketball Tournament.

Tang's original deal ran through 2027-28 and had a maximum value of $2.6 million. The negotiations on a new contract had been worked through all Summer and now is finalized.

This is Tang's first head coaching gig but his work at Baylor is significant. He, alongside head coach Scott Drew, led the Bears to new heights, including a national championship in 2021 and 397 total wins.

He won the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year and was the runner-up for the AP National Coach of the year. The trip to the Elite Eight was the first since 2018 for the Wildcats and the third time they had reached that round in the 21st century.