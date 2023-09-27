Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 4

2 of 6

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Three weeks into the 2023 season, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons are all top-10 fantasy running backs. This was to be expected.

Three weeks into the 2023 season, Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins, teammate De'Von Achane and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams are also top-10 fantasy backs.

That wasn't quite so expected.

Granted, Achane and Mostert's numbers are buoyed by the four touchdowns each scored against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, but the latter has found the end zone in all three games this season and leads all backs in fantasy points.

Williams has been consistently productive, as have waiver options such as Jerome Ford of the Cleveland Browns and Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts.

"Zero RB" adherents might point to that as proof that spending early draft capital on backs is unwise. But the truth is the same as it has always been: You just have to draft the right back.

And there are plenty of wide receivers who haven't met expectations, either.

Good Matchups

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]

Henry's Week 3 was a massive letdown, with 20 rushing yards on 11 carries. But this week's home date with the Cincinnati Bengals, which allowed over 380 yards on the ground over the first two games of the season, is a prime bounce-back spot.

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (at CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]

Maybe the impending arrival of Cam Akers lit a fire under Mattison, as he racked up 125 total yards on 25 touches last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. He gets another plus matchup this week against a Panthers defense that was just gouged by Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks.

Bad Matchups

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]

The entire Cincinnati offense has struggled to find a consistent rhythm with quarterback Joe Burrow nursing a calf injury. Now Mixon and the Bengals have to face a Titans defense that has been one of the hardest in the NFL to run on in recent years.

Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]

Robinson has been quite the pleasant fantasy surprise this season, and he's become the clear-cut featured back for the Commanders. But the Eagles possess a stout run defense, and this is the sort of contest where game script could go south for Washington in a hurry.

Sleeper

Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]

At some point, the Steelers are going to have to come to terms with the fact that Najee Harris is an indecisive plodder averaging less than four yards per carry for his career. The Texans played well last week in Jacksonville, but they are still a team that can be run on.

Week 4 Running Back Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. AZ)

2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. JAX)

3. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NE)

4. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. ATL)

5. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at NYG)

6. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CIN)

7. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET) [INJURED]

8. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at BUF)

9. Kyren Williams, LAR (at IND)

10. Josh Jacobs, LV (at LAC)

11. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at GB)

12. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at NYJ)

13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at DAL)

14. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. MIN)

15. Joe Mixon, CIN (at TEN)

16. James Cook, BUF (vs. MIA)

17. James Conner, AZ (at SF)

18. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. KC)

19. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at PHI)

20. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)

21. Javonte Williams, DEN (at CHI)

22. Rachaad White, TB (at NO)

23. Najee Harris, PIT (at HOU)

24. Alexander Mattison, MIN (at CAR)

25. Zack Moss, IND (vs. LAR)

26. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. BAL)

27. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. WAS)

28. De'Von Achane, MIA (at BUF)

29. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. PIT)

30. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at HOU)

31. Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. LV)

32. Gus Edwards, BAL (at CLE) [INJURED]

33. Matt Breida, NYG (vs. SEA)

34. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. JAX)

35. Jerick McKinnon, KC (at NYJ)

36. Khalil Herbert, CHI (v. DEN)

37. Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. BAL)

38. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. KC)

39. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (at DAL)

40. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (at NYG)

41. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. DET)

42. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. WAS)

43. Rico Dowdle, DAL (vs. NE)

44. Tank Bigsby, JAX (vs. ATL)

45. Samaje Perine, DEN (at CHI)

46. Kendre Miller, NO (vs. TB)

47. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at NYJ)

48. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. AZ)

49. Latavius Murray, BUF (vs. MIA)