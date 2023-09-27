Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 4

Fantasy Football Big Board: Complete 2023 PPR Player Rankings for Week 4September 27, 2023
We certainly learned one thing in fantasy football in Week 3: Sometimes, it's good to roster as many Miami Dolphins players as possible.
Miami's 70-point eruption against the Denver Broncos swung more than a few matchups last week, but it wasn't the only fantasy development.
Superstars such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey continue to produce on a weekly basis. Several other highly drafted players continue to scuffle, especially at the running back position.
As we head into the final week of the first month of the 2023 fantasy campaign, seasons are starting to take shape. There are teams humming along at 3-0, desperate for victory No. 1 at 0-3 and plenty of folks in-between.
All those fantasy managers have one thing in common: The desire to set a lineup that will bring them a victory in Week 4.
We're here to help in that regard, with position-by-position rankings for PPR leagues, some matchups to exploit and avoid, and a list of the top 100 players overall for Week 4.
Unfortunately, Taylor Swift does not make our list.
Fantasy points allowed and scored data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
Quarterbacks
In the NFL, 2023 is shaping up to be the Year of the Tua.
In Sunday's 70-20 demolition of the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns. It marked the second time this season that he has surpassed 300 passing yards and thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game.
Three weeks into the season, the 25-year-old trails only Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers in fantasy points.
Herbert was drafted as a weekly fantasy starter, but Cousins and Tagovailoa weren't and the value they have provided fantasy managers to date is how leagues are won.
Good Matchups
Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]
The notion of trusting a quarterback who just threw for 99 yards may not be especially palatable to fantasy managers. But if Fields can't get it going against Denver's league-worst defense in Week 4, it's never going to happen. His scrambling ability remains a plus, too.
Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos (at CHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
That the first two Week 4 player recommendations are the quarterbacks in, arguably, the worst game of the week is an odd way to start things off. But both defenses in this game have struggled in a big way, and both teams are desperate for a win.
Bad Matchups
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,700]
As Jackson showed with his 100-yard rushing effort in Week 3, even when his passing numbers are down, he's capable of posting top-five fantasy numbers. However, the Browns have been lights-out defensively in two of their three games this season.
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,200]
Prescott has been somewhat underwhelming statistically three weeks into the season, averaging about 215 passing yards and one touchdown throw per game. Add in a perennially stout Patriots defense, and the Dallas quarterback isn't a top-12 option in Week 4.
Sleeper
Andy Dalton, Carolina Panthers (vs. MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]
Yep. That's right. Andy Dalton. Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, he threw for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Now the 35-year-old and the Panthers face a Vikings defense that just surrendered 405 yards and three scores to Justin Herbert of the Chargers.
Week 4 Quarterback Rankings
1. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. WAS)
2. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA)
3. Justin Herbert, LAC (vs. LV)
4. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at NYJ)
5. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (at BUF)
6. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at CLE)
7. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CAR)
8. Deshaun Watson, CLE (vs. BAL)
9. Anthony Richardson, IND (vs. LAR) [INJURED]
10. Trevor Lawrence, JAX (vs. ATL)
11. Joe Burrow, CIN (at TEN) [INJURED]
12. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. DEN)
13. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. NE)
14. Jared Goff, DET (at GB)
15. Geno Smith, SEA (at NYG)
16. Brock Purdy, SF (vs. AZ)
17. Jordan Love, GB (vs. DET)
18. Russell Wilson, DEN (at CHI)
19. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at IND)
20. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. SEA)
21. C.J. Stroud, HOU (vs. PIT)
22. Baker Mayfield, TB (at NO)
23. Jimmy Garoppolo, LV (at LAC) [INJURED]
24. Kenny Pickett, PIT (at HOU)
25. Sam Howell, WAS (at PHI)
26. Jameis Winston, NO (vs. TB)
27. Mac Jones, NE (at DAL)
28. Andy Dalton, CAR (vs. MIN)
29. Desmond Ridder, ATL (vs. JAX)
30. Josh Dobbs, AZ (at SF)
Running Backs
Three weeks into the 2023 season, Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers, Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons are all top-10 fantasy running backs. This was to be expected.
Three weeks into the 2023 season, Raheem Mostert of the Miami Dolphins, teammate De'Von Achane and the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams are also top-10 fantasy backs.
That wasn't quite so expected.
Granted, Achane and Mostert's numbers are buoyed by the four touchdowns each scored against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, but the latter has found the end zone in all three games this season and leads all backs in fantasy points.
Williams has been consistently productive, as have waiver options such as Jerome Ford of the Cleveland Browns and Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts.
"Zero RB" adherents might point to that as proof that spending early draft capital on backs is unwise. But the truth is the same as it has always been: You just have to draft the right back.
And there are plenty of wide receivers who haven't met expectations, either.
Good Matchups
Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. CIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $7,000]
Henry's Week 3 was a massive letdown, with 20 rushing yards on 11 carries. But this week's home date with the Cincinnati Bengals, which allowed over 380 yards on the ground over the first two games of the season, is a prime bounce-back spot.
Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (at CAR) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800]
Maybe the impending arrival of Cam Akers lit a fire under Mattison, as he racked up 125 total yards on 25 touches last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. He gets another plus matchup this week against a Panthers defense that was just gouged by Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks.
Bad Matchups
Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]
The entire Cincinnati offense has struggled to find a consistent rhythm with quarterback Joe Burrow nursing a calf injury. Now Mixon and the Bengals have to face a Titans defense that has been one of the hardest in the NFL to run on in recent years.
Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
Robinson has been quite the pleasant fantasy surprise this season, and he's become the clear-cut featured back for the Commanders. But the Eagles possess a stout run defense, and this is the sort of contest where game script could go south for Washington in a hurry.
Sleeper
Jaylen Warren, Pittsburgh Steelers (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,000]
At some point, the Steelers are going to have to come to terms with the fact that Najee Harris is an indecisive plodder averaging less than four yards per carry for his career. The Texans played well last week in Jacksonville, but they are still a team that can be run on.
Week 4 Running Back Rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF (vs. AZ)
2. Bijan Robinson, ATL (vs. JAX)
3. Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. NE)
4. Travis Etienne, JAX (vs. ATL)
5. Kenneth Walker III, SEA (at NYG)
6. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. CIN)
7. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. DET) [INJURED]
8. Raheem Mostert, MIA (at BUF)
9. Kyren Williams, LAR (at IND)
10. Josh Jacobs, LV (at LAC)
11. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (at GB)
12. Isiah Pacheco, KC (at NYJ)
13. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (at DAL)
14. Miles Sanders, CAR (vs. MIN)
15. Joe Mixon, CIN (at TEN)
16. James Cook, BUF (vs. MIA)
17. James Conner, AZ (at SF)
18. Breece Hall, NYJ (vs. KC)
19. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS (at PHI)
20. Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. TB)
21. Javonte Williams, DEN (at CHI)
22. Rachaad White, TB (at NO)
23. Najee Harris, PIT (at HOU)
24. Alexander Mattison, MIN (at CAR)
25. Zack Moss, IND (vs. LAR)
26. Jerome Ford, CLE (vs. BAL)
27. D'Andre Swift, PHI (vs. WAS)
28. De'Von Achane, MIA (at BUF)
29. Dameon Pierce, HOU (vs. PIT)
30. Jaylen Warren, PIT (at HOU)
31. Joshua Kelley, LAC (vs. LV)
32. Gus Edwards, BAL (at CLE) [INJURED]
33. Matt Breida, NYG (vs. SEA)
34. Tyler Allgeier, ATL (vs. JAX)
35. Jerick McKinnon, KC (at NYJ)
36. Khalil Herbert, CHI (v. DEN)
37. Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. BAL)
38. Dalvin Cook, NYJ (vs. KC)
39. Ezekiel Elliott, NE (at DAL)
40. Zach Charbonnet, SEA (at NYG)
41. AJ Dillon, GB (vs. DET)
42. Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. WAS)
43. Rico Dowdle, DAL (vs. NE)
44. Tank Bigsby, JAX (vs. ATL)
45. Samaje Perine, DEN (at CHI)
46. Kendre Miller, NO (vs. TB)
47. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at NYJ)
48. Elijah Mitchell, SF (vs. AZ)
49. Latavius Murray, BUF (vs. MIA)
50. Antonio Gibson, WAS (at PHI)
Wide Receivers
Fantasy managers who drafted Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams in Round 1 will be pleased with the results this season. All three stars have met expectations.
However, the No. 1 wide receiver in fantasy football after three games came off draft boards a little later.
Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers posted quite the stat line in last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings. He caught 18 passes, racked up 215 receiving yards and even threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams.
Granted, that eruption came against a Minnesota Vikings secondary that couldn't cover a bed with a sheet. But so long as Allen stays healthy, he should continue to produce at a high level.
With Williams now lost for the season to an ACL tear, Allen's target share moving forward should be robust.
Good Matchups
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]
It's become more difficult for fantasy managers to trust Cincinnati's star receivers given the team's uncertainty under center. But Tennessee has been a plus fantasy matchup for wide receivers dating back to last season. Three weeks in, the Titans are 27th in the league against the pass and fourth in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers.
DJ Moore, Chicago Bears (vs. DEN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
Much like with the Justin Fields call in the quarterbacks section, this has a lot less to do with what DJ Moore has done to date this season than what the Broncos haven't done. Denver is allowing over 280 passing yards per game and just got roasted by the Miami offense in every way imaginable.
Bad Matchups
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]
Given the injuries that have torn through the Ravens receiving corps, Flowers could see quite a few targets in Sunday's AFC North showdown. But he will see them against Denzel Ward and a Cleveland pass defense allowing a miniscule 111.7 yards per game through the air.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets (vs. KC) [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]
Having confidence in Wilson is hard enough right now with Zach "Wormburner" Wilson under center. Add in a matchup with L'Jarius Sneed and Kansas City's top-10 pass defense, and it gets that much harder. The Chiefs are also surrendering the sixth-fewest PPR points to wide receivers in 2023.
Sleeper
Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers (vs. MIN) [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]
Frankly, given where Thielen ranks among wide receivers after his big 11/145/1 stat line against the Seahawks last week, calling him a "sleeper" might be pushing it. He should have another big game Sunday against Minnesota's non-existent defensive backfield.
Week 4 Wide Receiver Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN (at CAR)
2. Tyreek Hill, MIA (at BUF)
3. Davante Adams, LV (at LAC)
4. Keenan Allen, LAC (vs. LV)
5. Stefon Diggs, BUF (vs. MIA)
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET (at GB)
7. CeeDee Lamb, DAL (vs. NE)
8. A.J. Brown, PHI (vs. WAS)
9. Ja'Marr Chase, CIN (at TEN)
10. Deebo Samuel, SF (vs. AZ)
11. Chris Olave, NO (vs. TB)
12. Puka Nacua, LAR (at IND) [INJURED]
13. DK Metcalf, SEA (at NYG)
14. Jaylen Waddle, MIA (at BUF) [INJURED]
15. DeVonta Smith, PHI (vs. WAS)
16. Tee Higgins, CIN (at TEN)
17. Calvin Ridley, JAX (vs. ATL)
18. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at NYG)
19. Mike Evans, TB (at NO)
20. Amari Cooper, CLE (vs. BAL)
21. Brandon Aiyuk, SF (vs. AZ) [INJURED]
22. Michael Pittman Jr., IND (vs. LAR)
23. Jerry Jeudy, DEN (at CHI)
24. George Pickens, PIT (at HOU)
25. Garrett Wilson, NYJ (vs. KC)
26. DeAndre Hopkins, TEN (vs. CIN)
27. Nico Collins, HOU (vs. PIT)
28. Chris Godwin, TB (at NO)
29. Terry McLaurin, WAS (at PHI)
30. Christian Kirk, JAX (vs. ATL)
31. DJ Moore, CHI (vs. DEN)
32. Christian Watson, GB (vs. DET) [INJURED]
33. Jakobi Meyers, LV (at LAC)
34. Michael Thomas, NO (vs. TB)
35. Marquise Brown, AZ (at SF)
36. Drake London, ATL (vs. JAX)
37. Jahan Dotson, WAS (at PHI)
38. Adam Thielen, CAR (vs. MIN)
39. Brandin Cooks, DAL (vs. NE)
40. Joshua Palmer, LAC (vs. LV)
41. Gabe Davis, BUF (vs. MIA)
42. Jordan Addison, MIN (at CAR)
43. Courtland Sutton, DEN (at CHI)
44. Zay Flowers, BAL (at CLE)
45. Romeo Doubs, GB (vs. DET)
46. Tank Dell, HOU (vs. PIT)
47. Tutu Atwell, LAR (at IND)
48. Robert Woods, HOU (vs. PIT)
49. Josh Reynolds, DET (at GB)
50. Skyy Moore, KC (at NYJ)
51. Elijah Moore, CLE (vs. BAL)
52. JuJu Smith-Schuster, NE (at DAL)
53. Tyler Boyd, CIN (at TEN)
54. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA (at NYG)
55. Kendrick Bourne, NE (at DAL)
56. DJ Chark, CAR (vs. MIN)
57. Curtis Samuel, WAS (at PHI)
58. Isaiah Hodgins, NYG (vs. SEA)
59. K.J. Osborn, MIN (at CAR)
60. Kadarius Toney, KC (at NYJ)
Tight Ends
It's rare for a rookie tight end to make a fantasy impact. Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons did in 2021, but he has disappeared since then.
However, Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions is doing his best to be the exception to the rule. Per Ryan Gaydos of Fox News, the 22-year-old set an NFL record by hauling in 18 catches over his first three career games.
And LaPorta has earned the trust of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
"He's a stud," Goff said. "He has a great feel for the game. Great hands, obviously, and great speed. The sky is the limit and hopefully I'll play with him for a long time."
With top-five fantasy numbers over the first three weeks, LaPorta has also earned every-week start status in fantasy football leagues.
Good Matchups
Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. LV) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]
The injury that ended Mike Williams' season could open up some more targets for Everett, beginning this week against a Raiders team that ranks among the top-10 matchups for tight ends in terms of fantasy points allowed.
Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,400]
Freiermuth only has five catches for 46 yards for the season, but two of those grabs have gone for touchdowns, including one on Sunday against the Raiders. He gets a second straight favorable fantasy matchup for the position in Week 4 against a Houston Texans team giving up the 10th-most fantasy points to tight ends.
Bad Matchups
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (vs. NE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,500]
Ferguson has shown a flash or two, including five catches for 48 yards last week in a plus matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. But this week he and the Cowboys face a Patriots defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to tight ends in 2023.
David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800}
Talent has never been the issue with Njoku, but consistent targets and production have. Last week's four receptions for 20 yards is a depressingly familiar stat line, and he draws a bad fantasy matchup for tight ends with the Ravens in Week 4.
Sleeper
Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (at PHI) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]
Thomas was a considerable part of the Washington passing game over the first two weeks of the season, averaging 5.5 targets per game before sitting out Week 3 with a concussion. Provided the veteran clears the protocol, he could be a sneaky-good fantasy play against the Eagles this weekend.
Week 4 Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, KC (at NYJ)
2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (at CAR)
3. Mark Andrews, BAL (vs. CLE)
4. George Kittle, SF (vs. AZ)
5. Darren Waller, NYG (vs. SEA)
6. Dallas Goedert, PHI (vs. WAS)
7. Sam LaPorta, DET (at GB)
8. Evan Engram, JAX (vs. ATL)
9. Hunter Henry, NE (at DAL)
10. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at HOU)
11. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. JAX)
12. Taysom Hill, NO (vs. TB)
13. Logan Thomas, WAS (at PHI)
14. Zach Ertz, AZ (at SF)
15. Luke Musgrave, GB (vs. DET)
16. Jake Ferguson, DAL (vs. NE)
17. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (vs. CIN)
18. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at IND)
19. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. MIA)
20. Hayden Hurst, CAR (vs. MIN)
21. Gerald Everett, LAC (vs. LV)
22. Cade Otton, TB (at NO)
23. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs. DEN)
24. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. TB)
25. David Njoku, CLE (vs. BAL)
26. Dalton Schultz, HOU (vs. PIT)
27. Dawson Knox, BUF (vs. MIA)
28. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs. KC)
29. Mike Gesicki, NE (at DAL)
30. Kylen Granson, IND (vs. LAR)
Kickers and Defenses
Leading up to Week 3, the Dallas Cowboys defense looked like a slam-dunk fantasy play against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cowboys were coming off back-to-back dominant performances against the Giants and Jets, including a special teams score and a defensive touchdown against G-Men.
Dallas was going to feast on the winless Redbirds...but didn't.
It's not just that Arizona stunned the Cowboys in the desert, leading the game from start to finish, or that it gashed them for over 200 rushing yards. The Cardinals didn't turn the ball over, and while star edge-rusher Micah Parsons got a sack, Dallas managed only one more as a team.
It's just how things go with team defenses sometimes, but it shouldn't stop you from rolling the Cowboys out again in Week 4 against the New England Patriots.
Good Matchups
Matt Gay, Indianapolis Colts (vs. LAR)
It's not that often that you get a kicker revenge game. But that's what we have with Gay, who will look to follow up his NFL record four 50-plus yard field goals against the Ravens last week against his former team in a favorable fantasy matchup.
Baltimore Ravens Defense (at CLE) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,200]
The Browns are among the league leaders in fantasy points allowed to defenses, largely because of two defensive touchdowns surrendered to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Cleveland looked good against the Titans in Week 3, but I just don't trust a Nick Chubb-less Browns offense to play well consistently.
Bad Matchups
Blake Grupe, New Orleans Saints (vs. TB)
Grupe had been a decent fantasy option this season, in no small part because the Saints weren't scoring touchdowns. But with Jameis Winston under center heading into a bad fantasy matchup for his position, he's a pass in Week 4.
Pittsburgh Steelers Defense (at HOU) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]
Any time you roll out a defense with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith on the edge and Minkah Fitzpatrick prowling the secondary, there's a chance for a big game. But the Texans have been a surprisingly poor fantasy matchup for opposing defenses in 2023, ranking outside the top 20 in fantasy points allowed to the position.
Sleeper
New England Patriots Defense (at DAL) [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,000]
It feels more than a little weird to call the Patriots defense a "sleeper," but there's not much to choose from among lower-priced squads this week. The Cowboys aren't a good fantasy matchup, but the Patriots are as consistently productive a fantasy unit as you'll find.
Week 4 Kicker Rankings
1. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE)
2. Tyler Bass, BUF (vs. MIA)
3. Jake Elliott, PHI (vs. WAS)
4. Daniel Carlson, LV (at LAC)
5. Matt Gay, IND (vs. LAR)
6. Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs. NE)
7. Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs. LV)
8. Brett Maher, LAR (at IND)
9. Jake Moody, SF (vs. AZ)
10. Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs. JAX)
11. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. NYJ)
12. Jason Sanders, MIA (at BUF)
13. Evan McPherson, CIN (at TEN)
14. Riley Patterson, DET (at GB)
15. Chris Boswell, PIT (at HOU)
16. Blake Grupe, NO (vs. TB)
17. Nick Folk, TEN (vs. CIN)
18. Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs. BAL)
19. Brandon McManus, JAX (vs. ATL)
20. Matt Prater, AZ (vs. SF)
21. Wil Lutz, DEN (at CHI)
22. Greg Joseph, MIN (at CAR)
23. Joey Slye, WAS (at PHI)
24. Graham Gano, NYG (vs. SEA)
25. Chase McLaughlin, TB (at NO)
Week 4 Defense Rankings
1. San Francisco 49ers (vs. AZ)
2. Dallas Cowboys (vs. NE)
3. Philadelphia Eagles (vs. WAS)
4. Baltimore Ravens (at CLE)
5. Pittsburgh Steelers (at HOU)
6. New Orleans Saints (vs. TB)
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at NO)
8. Denver Broncos (at CHI)
9. Cleveland Browns (vs. BAL)
10. Cincinnati Bengals (at TEN)
11. Kansas City Chiefs (at NYJ)
12. New England Patriots (at DAL)
13. New York Jets (vs. KC)
14. Detroit Lions (at GB)
15. Seattle Seahawks (at NYG)
16. Indianapolis Colts (vs. LAR)
17. Buffalo Bills (vs. MIA)
18. Miami Dolphins (at BUF)
19. Chicago Bears (vs. DEN)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. ATL)
21. Los Angeles Rams (at IND)
22. Green Bay Packers (vs. DET)
23. Minnesota Vikings (at CAR)
24. Tennessee Titans (vs. CIN)
25. Houston Texans (vs. PIT)
Top 100 Players Overall
Before we break out the top 100 players overall for Week 4 (a list that can assist with flex lineup decisions), the obligatory pair of notes.
Note No. 1 is the same as always: There are no quarterbacks on this list. If you play in a superflex league and can insert a signal-caller into your flex spot, much more often than not that's what you're going to want to do.
The second note is pretty similar to last week: Three weeks into the season, we are starting to get a feel for who is going to exceed expectations and who is going to fail to meet them. If you drafted Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, you are probably happy; if you drafted Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, not so much.
It's still early in the season, though. There are players who started red-hot who are going to cool off. There are players who started ice-cold who will start to heat up.
After two weeks on a milk carton, Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison topped 120 total yards last week, while D'Andre Swift of the Philadelphia Eagles has gone from two touches in Week 1 to back-to-back 100-yard games.
It can be easy to get excited about a 3-0 start and even easier to get discouraged by an 0-3 one. But regardless of how your season has gone to date, there is still a long way to go.
Keep trying to make your team better. Keep grinding along. And chill.
I've come back from worse.
WEEK 4 TOP 100 PLAYERS OVERALL
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (at CAR)
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at BUF)
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (vs. AZ)
4. Davante Adams, WR, LV (at LAC)
5. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (vs. LV)
6. Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. MIA)
7. Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL (vs. JAX)
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (at GB)
9. Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. NE)
10. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at NYJ)
11. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. NE)
12. A.J. Brown, WR, PHI (vs. WAS)
13. Travis Etienne, RB, JAX (vs. ATL)
14. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at TEN)
15. Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA (at NYG)
16. Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (vs. AZ)
17. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. CIN)
18. Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. TB)
19. DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (at NYG)
20. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. DET) [INJURED]
21. DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. WAS)
22. Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at TEN)
23. Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at BUF)
24. Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at BUF) [INJURED]
25. Kyren Williams, RB, LAR (at IND)
26. Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX (vs. ATL)
27. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (at NYG)
28. Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at LAC)
29. Mike Evans, WR, TB (at NO)
30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET (at GB)
31. Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. BAL)
32. Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC (at NYJ)
33. Puka Nacua, WR, LAR (at IND) [INJURED]
34. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at DAL)
35. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (vs. AZ) [INJURED]
36. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. LAR)
37. Miles Sanders, RB, CAR (vs. MIN)
38. T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN (at CAR)
39. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at TEN)
40. Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at CHI)
41. Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (vs. CLE)
42. George Pickens, WR, PIT (at HOU)
43. D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI (vs. WAS)
44. Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. KC)
45. James Cook, RB, BUF (vs. MIA)
46. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN (vs. CIN)
47. James Conner, RB, AZ (at SF)
48. George Kittle, TE, SF (vs. AZ)
49. Nico Collins, WR, HOU (vs. PIT)
50. Breece Hall, RB, NYJ (vs. KC)
51. Chris Godwin, WR, TB (at NO)
52. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS (at PHI)
53. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at PHI)
54. Christian Kirk, WR, JAX (vs. ATL)
55. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. TB)
56. Darren Waller, TE, NYG (vs. SEA)
57. DJ Moore, WR, CHI (vs. DEN)
58. Javonte Williams, RB, DEN (at CHI)
59. Christian Watson, WR, GB (vs. DET) [INJURED]
60. Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV (at LAC)
61. Rachaad White, RB, TB (at NO)
62. Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. WAS)
63. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (vs. TB)
64. Marquise Brown, WR, AZ (at SF)
65. Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at HOU)
66. Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (at CAR)
67. Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. JAX)
68. Zack Moss, RB, IND (vs. LAR)
69. Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS (at PHI)
70. Jerome Ford, RB, CLE (vs. BAL)
71. De'Von Achane, RB, MIA (at BUF)
72. Adam Thielen, WR, CAR (vs. MIN)
73. Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. PIT)
74. Sam LaPorta, TE, DET (at GB)
75. Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL (vs. NE)
76. Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC (vs. LV)
77. Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. MIA)
78. Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT (at HOU)
79. Jordan Addison, WR, MIN (at CAR)
80. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at CHI)
81. Zay Flowers, WR, BAL (at CLE)
82. Evan Engram, TE, JAX (vs. ATL)
83. Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC (vs. LV)
84. Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (vs. DET)
85. Tank Dell, WR, HOU (vs. PIT)
86. Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at CLE) [INJURED]
87. Tutu Atwell, WR, LAR (at IND)
88. Robert Woods, WR, HOU (vs. PIT)
89. Matt Breida, RB, NYG (vs. SEA)
90. Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. JAX)
91. Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (at GB)
92. Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC (at NYJ)
93. Hunter Henry, TE, NE (at DAL)
94. Skyy Moore, WR, KC (at NYJ)
95. Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (v. DEN)
96. Elijah Moore, WR, CLE (vs. BAL)
97. Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. BAL)
98. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE (at DAL)
99. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at TEN)
100. Pat Freiermuth, TE. PIT (at HOU)
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.