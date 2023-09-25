LeBron James' Son Bryce, Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan to Attend Team USA's Junior Camp

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

USA Basketball is inviting some members of NBA royalty to its junior national team camp that gets underway in October.

Team USA announced the 85-player pool Monday, a list that includes the sons of LeBron James (Bryce James), Carmelo Anthony (Kiyan Anthony) and Gilbert Arenas (Alijah Arenas).

Anthony is the No. 36 overall player and No. 6 shooting guard in 247Sports' composite player rankings for 2025. Providence, Florida State and his father's alma mater of Syracuse have all shown interest so far.

James is a little over a month removed from transferring to Notre Dame High School to continue honing his craft on the hardwood.

Team USA's minicamp, which runs from Oct. 6-8 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will also showcase some of the top recruits from their respective classes.

"USA Basketball is excited about the elite group of players attending the junior national team minicamp," men's national team director Sean Ford said. "It's a pleasure to welcome back several gold medalists and athletes from junior national teams programming over the last three summers, as well as introduce a group of young, talented players into the program."