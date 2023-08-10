Report: Bryce James, LeBron's Son, Transferring to Notre Dame HS Ahead of Junior Year

AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Bryce James has transferred to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, the home of the defending California Interscholastic Federation State Division I champions.

Tarek Fattal of SBLive Sports broke the news on Wednesday, and he provided more information on the matter.

James played his first two high school seasons at Sierra Canyon, where his older brother Bronny suited up before graduating and enrolling at USC. He then transferred from Sierra Canyon School to Campbell Hall in May and played with his new team this summer.

However, James is now headed to Notre Dame.

The second-eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a 3-star recruit per 247Sports' latest composite rankings. The shooting guard is listed as the No. 102 overall prospect in the class of 2025 as well as the No. 14 player at his position.