Carmelo Anthony's Son Kiyan Being Recruited by Syracuse, FSU, Pittsburgh, More

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Kiyan Anthony may soon be following in his father's footsteps at Syracuse.

The Class of 2025 guard told Joe Tipton of On3 that the Orange are among the schools recruiting him as his process ramps up. Pittsburgh, Florida State, Providence and Albany have also expressed interest.

Anthony, the son of future NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, is a 4-star recruit who is currently ranked as the No. 62 overall player in his class by 247Sports. The Long Island Lutheran product has racked up offers from Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois since the start of May, in addition to receiving interest from the aforementioned schools.

Carmelo Anthony played one season at Syracuse, having one of the most successful freshman campaigns in NCAA history. He averaged 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists, winning Final Four Most Outstanding Player while leading the Orange to a national championship. Anthony would go on to be drafted No. 3 overall in the 2003 NBA draft and play 19 seasons with the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Kiyan Anthony is part of an increasingly growing list of children of current/former NBA stars to look to make their own mark. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, recently committed to USC and is considered a first-round prospect for the 2024 NBA draft.

Cameron Boozer, Dylan Harper and D.J. Wagner are also among the high-profile sons of former NBA players who are set to make their mark in the coming years.