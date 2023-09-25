Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Raptors Making Progress for Blazers Star; Magic Linked

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors have been one of the surprising names linked with a potential trade for Damian Lillard over the last week or so. Don't expect that buzz to die down.

According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange, the Raptors are, "very much in the mix. Certainly not all the way there and likely not even halfway to getting a deal done, but progress has been made."

He continued:

"By all accounts, the Raptors seem at least reasonably confident they can maneuver their way to the front of the line, past the Miami Heat—Lillard's preferred destination—and ahead of a team such as the Brooklyn Nets, who have the draft picks to get something done if Portland is open to taking on the last two years of Ben Simmons' contract. The Orlando Magic could also make themselves heard, per sources."

