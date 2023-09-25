X

NBA

    Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Raptors Making Progress for Blazers Star; Magic Linked

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - JANUARY 28: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers drives to the basket during the game against the Toronto Raptors on January 28, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Toronto Raptors have been one of the surprising names linked with a potential trade for Damian Lillard over the last week or so. Don't expect that buzz to die down.

    According to Sportsnet's Michael Grange, the Raptors are, "very much in the mix. Certainly not all the way there and likely not even halfway to getting a deal done, but progress has been made."

    He continued:

    "By all accounts, the Raptors seem at least reasonably confident they can maneuver their way to the front of the line, past the Miami Heat—Lillard's preferred destination—and ahead of a team such as the Brooklyn Nets, who have the draft picks to get something done if Portland is open to taking on the last two years of Ben Simmons' contract. The Orlando Magic could also make themselves heard, per sources."

