Raiders Rumors: LV Optimistic Jimmy Garoppolo Will Play vs. Chargers amid Concussion

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly optimistic that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to clear concussion protocol and play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the belief within the Raiders organization is that Jimmy G is "doing well" and will be able to pass the five-step process needed to return to the field.

Garoppolo entered the NFL concussion protocol in the wake of the Raiders' 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. Head coach Josh McDaniels said the exact source of the injury was unclear.

"I'm not even sure what hit or if it was just an accumulation of [hits], I have no idea," he told reporters. "There was never a conversation about that, so I'm not sure, exactly, and I haven't seen him yet this morning, so I'm not exactly sure when it took place, or if it was just a culmination of things."

McDaniels added that it was too early to determine whether Garoppolo would be available in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Early into his tenure, pivoting to the 31-year-old from Derek Carr looks like a lateral move for Las Vegas. He has thrown for 709 yards, five touchdowns and a league-high six interceptions through three starts.

But there's a wide gulf between Garoppolo and what's behind him in the depth chart. Removing him from the lineup would mean veteran Brian Hoyer would lead the offense with rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell serving as the backup.