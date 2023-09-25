Davante Adams Fuels Trade Buzz: 'Don't Got Time to Just Wait' as Raiders Open 1-2

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-2, and Davante Adams is putting his team on notice.

Adams fueled trade speculation after Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, telling reporters he doesn't "have time to wait" for the team to turn around its struggles.

"I don't act like it's all crazy—it's Week 3—but I don't got time to wait around," Adams said. "It's not a personal thing—I mean, it is a personal thing—but it ain't just about me. ... We're not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture early in the season."

ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted before the season opener that Adams' name would come up in trade rumors this season if the Raiders got off to a slow start. The All-Pro has been clear about wanting to win after suffering through a 6-11 campaign in his first year with Las Vegas.

