WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 25

WWE

The moment Raw went on the air, Rhodes' music hit and he made his way out to a huge pop from the Canadian crowd.

He spoke for well over five minutes before he was interrupted by the group he was just starting to talk about, Judgment Day. This led to Cody and Dom trading insults until Judgment Day had decided it had heard enough.

All three men prepared to attack when Jey Uso arrived to stand next to The American Nightmare. Judgment Day was going to attack anyway, but Zayn and KO showed up to make it four-on-three in favor of the good guys.

JD McDonagh showed up with some steel chairs, but Priest hesitating to join them in the attack allowed the babyfaces to maintain the upper hand. All four took out The Archer of Infamy last to end the segment.

This was a solid opening segment. It set up multiple things for the show and kept a couple of storylines going nicely.

Grade: B

Notable Moments and Observations