WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 25September 25, 2023
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 25
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on September 25 in Ontario, Canada.
WWE hyped up six segments ahead of this week's show, which is a big increase from the usual review for its weekly shows.
Out of the three announced matches, two were for titles and featured members of Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio defended the NXT North American Championship against Dragon Lee while his brothers-in-arms, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, defended the tag belts against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.
The other bout WWE announced was Bronson Reed taking on Otis. We also heard from Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre in different segments.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's episode of Raw.
Opening Segment
- While Dom was talking, you could tell WWE was only playing the audio from his mic in the arena and not from the direct feed they have from the mic. It was pretty funny when he finally got upset about all of the boos.
- Priest's reaction when he realized he was all alone against all four men was great.
The moment Raw went on the air, Rhodes' music hit and he made his way out to a huge pop from the Canadian crowd.
He spoke for well over five minutes before he was interrupted by the group he was just starting to talk about, Judgment Day. This led to Cody and Dom trading insults until Judgment Day had decided it had heard enough.
All three men prepared to attack when Jey Uso arrived to stand next to The American Nightmare. Judgment Day was going to attack anyway, but Zayn and KO showed up to make it four-on-three in favor of the good guys.
JD McDonagh showed up with some steel chairs, but Priest hesitating to join them in the attack allowed the babyfaces to maintain the upper hand. All four took out The Archer of Infamy last to end the segment.
This was a solid opening segment. It set up multiple things for the show and kept a couple of storylines going nicely.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Otis vs. Bronson Reed
- Why are the facial expressions in the image above so funny?
- Wade Barrett using Big E's quote and talking about him was great. It's hard not to miss Big E whenever his name comes up.
- Reed picking up Otis for a Samoan drop was incredibly impressive because he actually did it with one arm.
If you like big meaty men slapping meat, then the first match on this week's card was for you. Otis and Reed are both over 330 pounds, so this was truly a kaiju battle for the ages.
Early in the match, both men collided and sent each other out of the ring with the impact. After trading shots, Otis was the first to score a takedown on his own with a clothesline, but Reed didn't stay down long.
Both men showed off their power by picking each other up at different times. This wasn't a very long match, but it didn't need to be in order to be fun. This was the kind of match we almost never see anymore in WWE, so it felt unique.
Reed picked up a clean win with a Tsunami. This match is everything Big E would want it to be.
Winner: Bronson Reed
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations