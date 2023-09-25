5 Biggest Reality Checks Needed for NFL's Most Polarizing Teams Heading into Week 4

1 of 5

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears were a trendy pick to make some noise during the 2023 season. After adding a playmaking wideout in D.J. Moore and bolstering the offensive line, Justin Fields and the rest of the offense looked poise to make a leap from a rebuilding team that finished with the worst record in football to a potential contender chock-full of promising young pieces.

Unfortunately for fans in the Windy City, it seems that the Bears have only regressed from last season. The team has not only come out of the gate with three consecutive losses, but it has been outscored by a 106-47 margin in those contests. Every single loss has been by double-digits, including an embarrassing 41-10 trouncing by the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday.

It's starting to feel like Fields may not be the answer for an organization that has been downright starved for a franchise quarterback. The 24-year-old flashed some promise last year, but ultimately finished 3-10 in his starts with a completion percentage barely over 60 percent. He did most of his damage on the ground—running for an impressive 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns—but still took a league-worst 55 sacks.

Rather than show he's made strides during his critical third season under center, Fields has been struggling and looks arguably worse than he did as a rookie. He's completing just 58 percent of his throws, has more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three) and is on pace to take a concerning 74 sacks after he's been brought down 13 times in just three games.

While Fields has shown toughness—he recently tried to return to the game after taking a hard hit to the head before Moore pulled him away—while trying his best to succeed in a scheme that doesn't seem to be offering much help, he's also publicly put blame on his coaches for his struggles. Regardless of what the source of these issues are, Fields will need to figure things out quickly or the Bears may find themselves seriously considering a quarterback at or near the top of the 2024 draft.