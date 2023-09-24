Jets' Michael Carter on Sideline Argument Video: 2 People Who 'Love to F--king Win'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Michael Carter described his heated mid-game argument with running backs coach Taylor Embree Sunday as a moment between "two people who love to f--king win," per SNY's Connor Hughes.

The incident was caught on video on the sideline of the Jets' 15-10 loss to the New England Patriots. Multiple teammates appeared to be attempting to intervene.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson was also seen having a "heated sideline conversation" with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett during the loss, per Hughes.

Sunday marked the second time in two weeks the Jets have been held to 10 points in a loss.

Carter played at the RB3 position behind Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook and did not get any carries during the loss.

Hall participated in 48 percent of the Jets' snaps, recording 11 routes, 12 carries and 27 yards, while Cook participated in just over a quarter of team's snaps for six routes, eight carries and 29 yards, per NFL Network's Michael F. Florio.

Carter played one fewer snap than Cook, ran seven routes and had no carries, per Florio.

Carter recorded three carries over the first two game of 2023. The Jets' 2021 fourth-round pick played a much larger role in the backfield in his first two seasons, but saw his usage decrease after a 2022 sophomore slump and the offseason acquisition of Cook.

Embree joined the New York Jets as running backs coach in 2021 after coaching tight ends at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Embree dealt with controversy regarding running back playing time last season, when James Robinson met with the position coach to discuss his lack of usage, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

"I told him I'd be mad if you weren't mad you weren't playing,'' Embree said last December. "I want guys that want to play."