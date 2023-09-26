NFL Picks 2023: Early Week 4 Odds to Exploit after Final Week 3 Results

2 of 3

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The loss of Williams will be felt in Los Angeles, but the Chargers still have playmakers in Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and rookie Quentin Johnston. They could also have star running back Austin Ekeler in the lineup against the Las Vegas Raiders.



NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday that Ekeler is hopeful to play in Week 4, though L.A. could plan for a return after the Week 5 bye.



If the 28-year-old is looking likely to play, expect this line to shift significantly.



As long as it stays under a touchdown, the Chargers feel like a safe play. The Raiders offense has been far too inconsistent to trust on the road and in a divisional matchup.



It starts with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who has already thrown six interceptions and is making the offense no better than it was with Derek Carr under center. Las Vegas has scored no more than 18 points in a game this season, and its lone win came against a Denver Broncos team that just allowed 70 points to the Miami Dolphins.



There's a chance Garoppolo doesn't even play, as he entered the concussion protocol on Monday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. If that's the case, Las Vegas will rely on either journeyman Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell. It's hard to envision a QB change significantly benefiting the Raiders.



Even with Davante Adams capable of taking over a game—he had 172 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday night—the Raiders offense hasn't been good enough.