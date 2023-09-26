NFL Odds Week 4: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

2 of 3

Larger lines in divisional games are tricky, but the Los Angeles Chargers are intriguing as long as the line remains below a touchdown.



The Chargers lost wide receiver Mike Williams (torn ACL) for the season in Week 3, and star running back Austin Ekeler is still dealing with an ankle injury. L.A. is also saddled with a defense that just isn't very good.



However, the Las Vegas Raiders have been too inconsistent offensively to hang with Justin Herbert, Keenan Allen and the Chargers on the scoreboard.



The 1-2 Raiders have been embarrassed in consecutive weeks, and they produced a mere 17 points in Week 1 against a Denver Broncos defense that surrendered 70 points on Sunday.



Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was supposed to be the efficient game-manager who limited mistakes and allowed Josh McDaniels to run his offense. Instead, he's been error-prone and ineffective. He has thrown six interceptions and failed to get much going when not targeting Davante Adams in the passing game.



The 31-year-old is now in the concussion protocol, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra, and there's a good chance Las Vegas leans on journeyman Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell. That leaves some uncertainty for Las Vegas, but it shouldn't change much for L.A.