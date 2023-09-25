X

    Yankees' Aaron Boone Hasn't Been Told If He's Returning for 2024 MLB Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 16: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees makes a pitching change during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 16, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Monday he hasn't received any confirmation from the organization about his status for the 2024 MLB season.

    The Bronx Bombers are heading into their final home game of the year, which could be Boone's last appearance in the dugout at Yankee Stadium.

    Yankees Videos @snyyankees

    Aaron Boone is asked if he thought about today being possibly the last game he could manage at Yankee Stadium:<br><br>"No - not until you mentioned that, no. I didn't think about that at all." <a href="https://t.co/WQJwzCxXE6">pic.twitter.com/WQJwzCxXE6</a>

    He signed an extension through 2024 with a club option for 2025, but New York's failure to qualify for the playoffs naturally leads many to wonder whether a managerial change is in store.

