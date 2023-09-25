5-Star OL Brandon Baker Commits to Texas Over Ohio State, FSU, Oregon and Nebraska

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns are solidifying the offensive line as they prepare to enter the SEC.

5-star offensive tackle Brandon Baker committed to the Longhorns on Monday, giving the program a cornerstone offensive lineman for the next several years.

Baker is the No. 24 overall player in the class of 2024, the No. 3 player from California and the No. 1 overall offensive tackle. He had 27 offers and committed to the Longhorns over future conference rivals Georgia, Alabama and Auburn and other major programs Ohio State, Florida State, Oregon and Nebraska.

Baker possesses a 6'5", 285-lb frame and attends Mater Dei High School in California. He joins a Longhorns class that is currently ranked No. 15 in the country and is the second 5-star prospect to join the class after linebacker Colin Simmons.

Baker said that the offensive prowess of the coaching staff and the proven track record of developing offensive linemen were factors in making the decision.

"They know what it looks like," Baker said during his commitment ceremony. "Coach Sarkisian is an offensive-minded coach as well as Coach Flood, who coached at Alabama and the Falcons, so he knows what it looks like, coaching guys like Kelvin Banks now."