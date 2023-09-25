NFL Exec Questions If Kirk Cousins Would Accept Jets Trade After Seeing Netflix Show

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins' portrayal in Netflix's Quarterback series led at least one NFL executive to question whether the Minnesota Vikings star would welcome a move to the New York Jets, according to The Athletic's Mike Sando.

Cousins was one of three signal-callers profiled in Quarterback, and USA Today's Safid Deen wrote how to viewers he generally came off pretty assuming off the field.

To that end, Sando pondered the 35-year-old's suitability in "the nation's most combative market."

Not long after Aaron Rodgers suffered what's expected to be a season-ending Achilles injury, some floated Cousins as a solution to the Jets' starting quarterback problem. He's in the final year of his contract, and he's certainly better than anything New York can find on the open market.

In theory, the Vikings' 0-3 start could raise the odds they cash in on Cousins' trade value before the Oct. 31 deadline passes, too.

The four-time Pro Bowler holds all of the cards thanks to his no-trade clause, though.

Leaving aside the more intangible challenges of playing in New York, he may not be all that keen on a deal with the Jets when they're off to an underwhelming 1-2 start. By the time a trade materializes, they may have lost further ground in the AFC playoff race.

There's also the fact Rodgers probably isn't going anywhere for the time being. Any plan for replacing Zach Wilson would be a stopgap measure until Rodgers is healthy again. If he is going to be traded, then Cousins may prefer a situation with a little more permanence.