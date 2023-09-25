Eagles Rumors: Cause of A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts Sideline Exchange Revealed

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Cameras caught Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts having words ahead of the fourth quarter during Week 2's win over the Minnesota Vikings, and the belief was that Brown was frustrated with a lack of targets in that game.

But it was a specific play that led to the exchange, according to ESPN's Tim McManus:

"A team source said the interaction was over a play that unfolded minutes prior in which Brown was the primary read and Hurts went a different direction. Brown, who finished with four catches for 29 yards, left the stadium without speaking to reporters, later saying his emotions were running hot. He downplayed the exchange, ranking it as a 0.5 on a scale of one to 10."

Both players have said the interaction wasn't a big deal, with Brown calling it just a "discussion" and he wasn't "beefing" with Hurts.

No surprises there—the duo is very good friends, though McManus reported in December that "some teammates jokingly liken Hurts and Brown to 'an old married couple,' according to quarterback Gardner Minshew, because while it's obvious they're close, they bicker. Most liken them to brothers."

Brown, a captain this year, also noted that he'll willingly "be that guy to have uncomfortable conversations,. There's a reason why I got the 'C' on my chest."