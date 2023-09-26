Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: De'Von Achane Headlines Must-Add Pickups

2 of 5

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100

Ezekiel Elliott's tenure with the New England Patriots got off to a rocky start, but the eighth-year running back has finally begun to show that he still has something left in the tank. The former Dallas Cowboys star just had his best game of the season against a tough New York Jets defense, finishing with 16 carries for 80 yards and one catch for seven yards.

While Elliott still hasn't found paydirt in a Patriots uniform, it won't be long before he's putting six points on the board if he maintains the type of usage he saw Sunday. The 28-year-old logged a season-high 38 percent of the offensive plays in Week 3, and he's starting to touch the ball often when does get on the field.

Game script may also dictate how much the Patriots feed Elliott, but he could get more involved with Rhamondre Stevenson struggling. The starter has mustered only 134 yards on 46 carries over the first three games, a paltry 2.9 yards-per-carry average that is well below the five yards per tote he posted in 2022.

After Stevenson out-touched Elliott by a 36-17 margin over the first two weeks, Elliott had only three fewer touches than his backfield counterpart against the Jets despite being on the field for 20 fewer offensive plays.