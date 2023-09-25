Ryder Cup 2023: Early Storylines to Watch for USA and International Golf Teams

Ryder Cup 2023: Early Storylines to Watch for USA and International Golf TeamsSeptember 25, 2023
The biggest international tournament in golf kicks will commence on Friday, September 29 as teams of American and European players seek to hoist the coveted Ryder Cup, winning bragging rights and immortality for their respective squads.
This year, the tournament is accompanied by two high-profile storylines, including the dominance of the Europeans on their home soil and the inclusion of a controversial player on the American side.
Ahead of this year's tournament dive deeper into each with this preview of the 2023 event.
Schedule And Viewing Info
Friday, September 29
1:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m., USA Network (foursomes and fourball)
Saturday, September 30
1:30-3:30 a.m., USA Network (foursomes and fourball)
3:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., NBC (foursomes and fourball)
Sunday, October 1
5:30 a.m.-5:00 p.m., NBC (singles)
Justin Thomas Controversy
Justin Thomas failed to make the cut at three major championships and another three events this year, understandably drawing skepticism when United States captain Zach Johnson selected him to the team with his final wild card.
After all, this is a "what have you done for me lately" society and to be honest, Thomas has not been particularly great.
A look at what he has accomplished in Ryder Cup competition and on European soil, though, provides fans and analysts with a look at a guy who has been important to the Americans' efforts against the international squad.
Thomas has appeared in two previous Ryder Cups, where he compiled a record of 6-2-1, including 3-0 in fourball and 2-0 in singles. That includes a victory over Rory McIlroy in 2018. The same McIlroy will be expected to play a key role in any success the international team has in this year's competition.
Thomas has also forged a successful partnership with teammate Jordan Spieth, compiling an 8-2-0 record across Ryder and Presidents Cup competition.
When asked by the Associated Press which player gets under the Europeans' skin the most, Spieth quickly and without hesitation answered, "Justin."
Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick similarly answered, "Don't even need to answer that one. Come on. Justin Thomas. Not in a nasty way. I love JT. He's just such a good player."
Johnson admitted Thomas' questionable form on the course of late is just one aspect of his performance that went into his decision to name him to the team, citing his "fit for the golf course, fit for the team room, experience, and in my mind, when you are talking about [Thomas] specifically, he has passion and full confidence in [the Ryder Cup]. He is where he belongs."
If Thomas can contribute what he has in previous Ryder Cup appearances, there will be little doubt that he belongs, regardless of what his record away from the tournament may suggest.
More importantly, his presence can help the Americans accomplish something that they have not in three decades.
Homefield Advantage
It has been 30 years since the Americans have beaten the international team on European soil.
Furthermore, with the exception of the incredibly dramatic comeback in 2012 referred to as the "Miracle at Medinah," the home team has won every Ryder Cup dating back to 2006.
Familiarity with the course, not to mention home crowd sentiment, likely factors heavily into that trend. It is for that reason that Johnson was so adamant about building a team of American players rather than cherry-picking an all-star team to beat the Europeans.
He certainly hopes that locker room comradery is the missing ingredient in the United States' effort to win their first Ryder Cup in Europe since 1993, a feat that would appear rather impossible considering how long it has been.
Spieth echoed that sentiment, telling CBS Sports, "It's one thing to win it here, and it is a lot easier here to do so. It is harder to win it over there. If we play like we did this week the score will look the same over there in a couple of years and that's what we're here for."
It may not come down to play on the course but, rather, the dark cloud of three decades hanging overhead. At some point, the idea that it has been so long has to creep into the minds of those playing, creating doubt about their ability to reverse the trend.
The Americans have the team to do it, thanks to undeniable chemistry among them. Whether their can exorcise the demon that is home field advantage and an even more potent 30 years of futility on European soil, though, is the question.