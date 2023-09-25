Ryder Cup 2023: Early Storylines to Watch for USA and International Golf Teams

2 of 3

Justin Thomas failed to make the cut at three major championships and another three events this year, understandably drawing skepticism when United States captain Zach Johnson selected him to the team with his final wild card.

After all, this is a "what have you done for me lately" society and to be honest, Thomas has not been particularly great.

A look at what he has accomplished in Ryder Cup competition and on European soil, though, provides fans and analysts with a look at a guy who has been important to the Americans' efforts against the international squad.

Thomas has appeared in two previous Ryder Cups, where he compiled a record of 6-2-1, including 3-0 in fourball and 2-0 in singles. That includes a victory over Rory McIlroy in 2018. The same McIlroy will be expected to play a key role in any success the international team has in this year's competition.

Thomas has also forged a successful partnership with teammate Jordan Spieth, compiling an 8-2-0 record across Ryder and Presidents Cup competition.

When asked by the Associated Press which player gets under the Europeans' skin the most, Spieth quickly and without hesitation answered, "Justin."

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick similarly answered, "Don't even need to answer that one. Come on. Justin Thomas. Not in a nasty way. I love JT. He's just such a good player."

Johnson admitted Thomas' questionable form on the course of late is just one aspect of his performance that went into his decision to name him to the team, citing his "fit for the golf course, fit for the team room, experience, and in my mind, when you are talking about [Thomas] specifically, he has passion and full confidence in [the Ryder Cup]. He is where he belongs."

If Thomas can contribute what he has in previous Ryder Cup appearances, there will be little doubt that he belongs, regardless of what his record away from the tournament may suggest.