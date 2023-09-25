College Football Picks Week 5: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

2 of 4

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame needs a bounce-back win more than any team in the country in Week 5.

The Fighting Irish are on the brink of being eliminated from the CFB Playoff conversation with a second straight loss.

Duke will put up a tough test inside Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils have held all four of their opponents to 14 points or fewer.

However, Duke has not faced an offense that is as in sync as Notre Dame's unit. Sam Hartman comes into Durham with 14 touchdown passes.

Hartman's experience from playing in the ACC with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons should help him settle into the raucous environment on Saturday. He had 347 passing yards and three touchdowns against Duke last season with Wake.

Notre Dame's offense produced 40 or more points in each of the first four weeks, and if it returns to that form, Duke could have trouble keeping up.

Riley Leonard turned in a strong showing in the home upset of the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, but he does not have the explosive arm that Hartman possesses. Leonard does not have a passing performance over 250 yards this season. He does have two 90-yard rushing games, but he may struggle in that part of his game against a Notre Dame defense that contained Ohio State to 126 rushing yards.

If Notre Dame can break down the Duke defense, Leonard may have trouble dissecting an Irish defense that held four of its five opponents under 20 points.