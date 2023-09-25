Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Raptors' Rivals Convinced They Have 'Genuine' Interest

Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

As the Damian Lillard trade saga continues to drag on closer to training camp, there appears to be another serious suitor starting to emerge outside of the Miami Heat in the Toronto Raptors, according to league insider Marc Stein.

Stein reported Sunday that several teams around the league believe that the Raptors' interest in trading for the seven-time All-Star is genuine, though they are hesitant due to Lillard's strong stance on only wanting to be traded to the Heat.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.