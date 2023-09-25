Updated 2024 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 3 Results

3 of 4

Following the improved play of quarterback Justin Fields, and taking into consideration the weapons around him, there was considerable excitement surrounding the Chicago Bears entering the 2023 season.

Ditto the Denver Broncos, who had a terrible season in 2022 but acquired head coach Sean Payton, had Russell Wilson in his second season with the team, and still possessed some of the most promising young playmakers in the league.

All those teams managed to do Sunday, though, was lost by 31 and 50, respectively, neither looking particularly competitive as they were embarrassingly run off the field by the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Broncos looked helpless, unable to stop the juggernaut offense of the Dolphins en route to allowing the second-most points in an NFL game ever. The Bears were systematically dismantled by the world champs while Taylor Swift watched enthusiastically from the press box, her presence a bigger story than the same old struggling Chicago offense.

Neither team is going to make the playoffs and, while there is plenty of time for them to turn things around and stun the football world with a push toward the postseason, there is nothing about their play to this point that would give anyone any reason to believe that will be the case.

Subpar defense and struggling offense, coupled with bad coaching and lackluster play at the quarterback position, have the once-proud franchises battling futility more than their opponents.

The explosive potential of Fields would understandably have some believing it is only a matter of time before he takes over games, and Payton's previous offensive showcases with New Orleans may lead some to believe he can turn it around in Denver, but both defenses are so inept that the likelihood they can compete against the top squads in the league is low.

Chicago has allowed 35.3 points per game while Denver is allowing 40.7, a stat that was not helped Sunday by giving up 70 to the Dolphins.