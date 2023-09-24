Xavien Howard Rips Sean Payton for Not Sitting Russell Wilson in Dolphins vs. Broncos

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

It was not a day to remember for the Denver Broncos.

The team suffered an embarrassing 70-20 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins and dropped to 0-3 on the season. The team kept quarterback Russell Wilson on the field the entire game, despite the lopsided score, and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard had some criticism for that decision by his opponents.

"That was totally disrespectful," Howard said, per Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork. "That man did a lot for this game. They've got to do better on that side. You can't be leaving guys like that out there."

Statistically, Wilson's day wasn't that bad. He went 23-of-38 for 306 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The offense only produced a single touchdown and clearly wasn't a plus in the effort, but the defense surrendering 70 points is clearly the bigger issue.

However, Wilson did get sacked and was hit 12 times in the game. Keeping Wilson on the field increased his chances of leaving with an injury and also put him right in the spotlight of the blowout loss.

It was going to be hard to game-plan anything creative offensively in the second half, considering the Broncos entered with a 35-13 deficit, and Howard's unit had an easy time limiting offensive chances.