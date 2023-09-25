Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Expected to Start vs. Stafford, Rams Amid Calf Injury

Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Expected to Start vs. Stafford, Rams Amid Calf InjurySeptember 25, 2023
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to start Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams as he continues to deal with a calf injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From <a href="https://twitter.com/NFLGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLGameDay</a> Kickoff: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> QB Joe Burrow is expected to start today, planning to play despite being less than 100%. <a href="https://t.co/NWdaPvzEH5">pic.twitter.com/NWdaPvzEH5</a>
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
BREAKING: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bengals?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bengals</a> QB Joe Burrow plans to play vs the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, per sources.<br><br>I'm told Burrow pushed to start after going through a "positive workout" earlier this morning, which tested his re-aggravated calf from Week 2.<br><br>The organization went through every precaution with its… <a href="https://t.co/naK6Lk4t0i">pic.twitter.com/naK6Lk4t0i</a>
Dianna Russini of The Athletic had reported earlier on Monday that there was "optimism" that Burrow would play. Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer later reported that Burrow was planning on trying to play, barring a setback.
Jake Browning will be Burrow's backup, and the Bengals elevated Reid Sinnett off the practice squad for Monday's game.
Burrow has been dealing with an injured calf since the first week of training camp. He missed the entire preseason and then aggravated the injury during the Bengals' Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
While Burrow managed to play the first two games despite the injury, he's been clearly performing below his standard. The Pro Bowler has thrown for only 304 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, and he's tied for last among the NFL's starting quarterbacks in yards per attempt (4.2).
"That's the ups and downs of the year," Burrow told reporters. "The teams that come out on top at the end of it are going to be the teams that handle that adversity the best. You can't let it snowball on you. That's what we've done in the past. And if you go back and look year to year, the teams that are still in at the end, everybody has adversity at some point in the year."
