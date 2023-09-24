USWNT vs. South Africa: 2023 Friendly Top Storylines and Predictions

1 of 3

Set Number: X164393 TK1

Rapinoe will put on the USWNT jersey for the final time on Sunday inside Soldier Field in Chicago.



The 38-year-old will make her 203rd international appearance and she will be after her 64th international goal.

Rapinoe was one of the vital parts of the USWNT's success over the last decade alongside Ertz, who played her last game on Thursday, and Carli Lloyd, who retired after the 2019 World Cup.

Rapinoe won the 2015 and 2019 World Cups and the 2012 Summer Olympics gold medal as part of her many accolades with the USWNT.

She made it on to the 2023 World Cup roster, but was used sparingly and missed a penalty kick in the round of 16 against Sweden.

Rapinoe's last memory in a USWNT shirt will be the standing ovation she receives in Chicago on Sunday.