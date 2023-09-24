College GameDay Going to Duke for 1st Time for Blue Devils' Game vs. Notre Dame

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

History will be made next week as Duke and Durham, North Carolina will become the center of the college sports world.

And it won't be for a game played at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

It's actually Duke football that will have the national spotlight as College GameDay is set to visit the school for the first time ever with the No. 18 Blue Devils set to take on Notre Dame next Saturday.

Duke has had an incredible start to the campaign behind star quarterback Riley Leonard, who has already helped the program to an impressive upset over Clemson in its season opener.

And the Blue Devils have only continued to roll since then, most recently scoring a big 41-7 blowout of UConn.