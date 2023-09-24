Texas State Band Member Removed From Game After Holding Nevada's Turnover Trident

Chris Covatta/Getty Images

A member of the Texas State band was removed from Saturday's game against Nevada for allegedly holding the Wolf Pack's "Takeaway Trident," according to Colton McWilliams of the San Marcos Daily Record.

The person in question was initially accused of throwing the trident at Nevada players, but McWilliams later confirmed that the band member did not throw it. The trident was laying on the ground and given to the student section, "which obviously caused a bit of a stir," McWilliams wrote.

Video shows the band member being escorted out of Bobcat Stadium by security staff during the first half of Saturday's matchup against the Wolf Pack. Nevada held a 17-0 lead at the time of the alleged incident.

The Wolf Pack entered halftime up 17-0 on the Bobcats before Texas State came roaring back, scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half to take a 35-17 lead at the 4:50 mark of the fourth quarter.

Nevada introduced its "Takeaway Trident," which it uses to celebrate turnovers, during the 2022 season. Battleship Nevada Remembrance Project director John Galloway presented the team with the trident last year to honor the USS Nevada, which was given seven battle stars for its service in World War II.

Galloway also gave the Wolf Pack a "Touchdown Trident" for the 2023 season to honor the submarine SSBN-733 USS Nevada that has been in service since 1986. It is currently stationed in Washington.