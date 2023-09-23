Colorado's Deion Sanders Responds to Dan Lanning's 'Click' Comment: 'I Keep Receipts'

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has fired back at Oregon head coach Dan Lanning for his pregame comments ahead of Saturday's matchup between the Buffaloes and Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

"I don't say something just to say stuff for a click, despite what some people might say," Sanders told reporters after his Buffaloes were blown out in a 42-6 loss to Oregon. "Yeah, I keep receipts."

Lanning was fired up while giving his pregame speech ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Buffaloes.

"The Cinderella story is over, man. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins," Lanning said. "There's a difference, right? There's a difference. This game ain't going to be played in Hollywood. It's going to be played on the grass, right? It's going to be played on the grass."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.