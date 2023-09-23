Report: Browns' Nick Chubb Has Torn MCL; Knee Injury Not Considered Career-Ending

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Nick Chubb's season-ending knee injury is believed to be a torn MCL following initial tests, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The injury suffered by the Cleveland Browns running back is not considered career-ending, Schefter added. He is expected to undergo surgery this week, and the team is hoping more damage isn't found.

Chubb's pre-surgery recovery timeline is between six and eight months, per Schefter.

"I never would bet against Nick Chubb," a source told Schefter.

Chubb's ACL also "did sustain some damage," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While his ACL is not fully torn, he could still undergo a full ACL reconstruction, Rapoport added.

"If the surgeon examines the knee during surgery and determines there is enough damage done, a complete repair would be necessary," Rapoport wrote. "But going into the surgery, even with all the damage in the knee, it's not a given."

Additionally, Chubb did not dislocate his kneecap and his other ligaments appear to be intact. He could undergo two separate surgeries to repair the knee, according to Rapoport.

There was initial concern that Chubb may have suffered the same knee ailment he sustained while playing for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2015 when he suffered a dislocated kneecap, torn PCL, MCL and LCL.

Chubb injured his left knee in Monday's 26-22 loss to the Steelers when he took a low hit from Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick near the goal line. The ailment was so gruesome that ESPN did not show a replay.

The 27-year-old had rushed for 170 yards on 28 carries through two games, in addition to catching four passes for 21 yards.

Chubb has been Cleveland's lead running back since being selected in the second round of the 2018 draft out of Georgia. He entered the 2023 campaign aiming to post his fifth straight season of 1,000-plus rushing yards.

Now that Chubb is sidelined, the Browns will turn to Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt in the backfield. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has already confirmed that Ford will serve as the team's lead back with Hunt the backup.