Cowboys News: Tyron Smith Among 3 OL Questionable vs. Cardinals with Injuries

The injury bug continues to be an issue for the Dallas Cowboys amid a fantastic start to the season.

Three of the team's top offensive linemen have been placed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Left tackle Tyron Smith was added to the report Saturday with a hamstring injury, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Smith joins guard Zack Martin (ankle) and center Tyler Biadasz (hamstring), who are also listed as questionable.

