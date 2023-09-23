Steelers' Jaylen Warren Fined $48,333 for Illegal Use of Helmet vs. Browns

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren may soon have to surrender some of his pay.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that the second-year running back is being fined $48,333 for illegal use of his helmet during the Steelers' Week 2 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

Warren made a third-down conversion and appears to have lowered his shoulder before being forced out of bounds to end the play. No penalty was called on the play but the league came to the conclusion following the game. David Canter, Warren's agent, took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say that they would be appealing the fine.

Warren has had a solid start to the season as a receiver with nine receptions for 78 yards. On the ground, he has nine carries for 26 yards and he sits behind first-string running back Najee Harris on the depth chart.

Warren is the fourth Steeler to be hit with a fine in 2023, as long snapper Christian Kuntz and safety Keanu Neal were both handed fines after Week 1, and linebacker Kwon Alexander was fined for a hit during the preseason, although that fine was later rescinded.