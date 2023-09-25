B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 4

7 of 7

Ben Hsu/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Unlikeliest Comeback: Northwestern Stuns Minnesota

This sequence may be familiar: You check a score. Whew, not a close game. Forget about it. Scanning results later, you notice the "wrong" team won. That's exactly what happened at Northwestern, which trailed 31-10 in the fourth quarter. But the Wildcats fought back and forced overtime thanks to a last-second touchdown pass from Ben Bryant, who found Charlie Mangieri for a 25-yard winner after Minnesota kicked a field goal. Northwestern won 37-34.

The Most Productive, Inefficient Day: Jase Bauer, Central Michigan

In a vacuum, tallying 55 yards on 15 carries—less than four yards per attempt—is objectively unimpressive. Nevertheless, Jase Bauer turned four of them into touchdowns, including a four-yard rushing score with 13 seconds left to give CMU a 34-30 upset win at South Alabama. Central entered the nonconference game as a 16.5-point underdog.

Golf Clap of the Week: Naiem Simmons' Massive Game