The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 228

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The cliché is that fighters "don't want" to win fights that end because of injuries.

But Mateusz Gamrot didn't seem all too bothered by it.

"It's a bad situation, a bad accident, but a win is a win," he said, moments after having his hand raised when Rafael Fiziev was unable to continue with a left knee issue in the main event.

"I won tonight and so I'm looking forward to the next fight."

Gamrot arrived as the seventh-ranked fighter in the lightweight division, and he'll certainly tick up at least a notch to supplant Fiziev, who'd been a spot above at No. 6.

The two men battled through a largely even first round before an abrupt halt came at 2:03 of the second when Fiziev executed a right kick toward Gamrot's body but apparently twisted something as he planted his left knee.

He took an awkward step and immediately crumpled to the ground and referee Herb Dean jumped in to prevent a charging Gamrot from landing any strikes. Fiziev was helped to a stool by his corner team and was unable to leave the cage and head toward the locker room without assistance.

It was his second loss in a row and third in nine UFC fights, while Gamrot has won two straight and six of eight since arriving in 2020.